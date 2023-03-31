Joplin could take in an estimated $300,000 to $500,000 more a year in sales tax if city voters on Tuesday approve a 3-cent sales tax on adult recreational marijuana.
A city or county with one dispensary could bring in $100,000 to $150,000 a year, according to a sales estimate made by the Missouri Municipal League, a statewide organization of city governments.
Jasper and Newton county officials have placed their measures on the ballot with the intention of taxing only dispensaries located in the county outside of incorporated towns and villages, which was the intention of proponents in constitutional Amendment 3, approved by voters in November.
The 3-cent city or county tax, if approved by voters, would be imposed in addition to a 6-cent state sales tax, which would bring the total to nine cents for each dollar of purchases.
This tax would not apply to medical marijuana, which requires a prescription. A 4-cent sales tax that goes to the state is applied to medical marijuana purchases, but there are no city or county taxes allowed under that law on that marijuana.
Many area cities and counties will have the question to tax recreational marijuana on the ballot even though several do not have dispensaries yet. Those posing the question are Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction and Neosho as well as Jasper and Newton counties.
The Missouri Municipal League has posted Missouri Department of Revenue letters about taxing recreational marijuana under Amendment 3. The revenue department notified local governments in February that cities and counties were not to overlap their sales taxes on adult marijuana.
John Payne, with Legal Missouri 2022, an organization that gathered the signatures to place Amendment 3 on the ballot, said it was the intention of proponents that sales would not be taxed by both cities and counties because of the concern of proponents that the taxes would be too high and cause opposition by consumers.
“Voters care a lot about the revenues that can be created off the sale of recreational marijuana,” Payne told the Globe.
“Now we do have one of the lower tax rates in the country on that because we also know if we set the tax rate too high that kind of perpetuates the illicit market, so you have to do a balancing act there. But voters do want to bring this into a legal market and derive some decent tax revenue from it.”
In Carthage, where there is one dispensary, the city’s Budget Ways and Means Committee approved the distribution of information sheets that are being posted on the internet and social media over the next few days telling voters exactly what is on the ballots.
Carthage City Administrator Greg Dagnan told the Globe the information is being provided to try to help avoid confusion on the ballot issue.
“I think the big thing that people misunderstand is they think this is some new tax we created,” he said. “I’m not sure they understand it’s in the constitutional provision.
“I also don’t think maybe they understand that it’s not on medical marijuana. It’s only a tax that will be paid by people who buy recreational-use marijuana.”
The sales tax would not apply to other products sold in a dispensary and does not change any existing tax on those products.
There are no dispensaries now in the unincorporated areas of Jasper and Newton counties, or in Carl Junction or Webb City.
Jasper County Commissioner Darieus Adams said county officials wanted to put the question on the ballot to be ready if any dispensaries are opened.
Lt. Andy Pike of the Newton County Sheriff’s Department said that agency was not aware of any dispensaries outside Neosho because the state issues the permits to operate them and permits do not come through that department. There is one dispensary in Neosho, according to state licensing approvals.
Carl Junction City Administrator Steve Lawver and Webb City Administrator Carl Francis both said their communities have no dispensaries, but they wanted the tax in place if recreational marijuana outlets were established.
There is a dispensary near Harps Grocery Store on Fir Road, but that store is in the village of Airport Drive, just outside the Carl Junction City limits. Airport Drive is not seeking the 3-cent local sales tax on recreational marijuana in this election.
The sales tax question will require only a simple majority of voters to pass.
