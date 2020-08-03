MOUNT VERNON, Mo. â€” Carol Pride testified Monday that she was in her kitchen with son James Pride the morning of May 25 when James asked for money to go get a soda.
He returned 10 to 20 minutes later, and she stepped outside to check if Patricia Uranga's vehicle was still parked down the way from her home near Marionville. She could see Uranga's Toyota Rav4 still there, and she went back inside and said something about it to her 40-year-old son.
"I cut Pat," he informed her matter-of-factly, she testified at a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
"What do you mean you cut Pat?" she said she asked him. "Is she all right?"
"No, she's dead," James Pride told his mother, according to the mother's testimony.
She said he took her down the street to show her, opening the hatch door at the rear of the Rav4 and turning back the corner of a blanket to reveal a side of the 53-year-old dead woman's face.
Carol Pride said the sight frightened her and that she started back to her house with her son following her. James told her he was thinking about cutting up Pat and burying her or throwing the body in a pond, she told the court.
She called the sheriff's office. Her son never tried to leave, she said. He was still there when deputies arrived. As they were slipping the handcuffs on him, Carol Pride testified that he turned to her and said: "I love you, Mom."
The testimonies of the defendant's mother and a Lawrence County sheriff's investigator were sufficient for Associate Judge Robert George to order James J. Pride to stand trial on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.
Chris Berry, a detective with the sheriff's office, testified that he ended up taking the suspect to the sheriff's office for questioning. Berry said that before they left the scene, he looked inside the Rav4 at the slain woman.
"There were multiple stab wounds on her body," Berry said.
An autopsy determined there were 17 cuts in all, he testified, adding that five were deemed to be of a defensive nature. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that there was bruising about her head from blunt force trauma, with the fatal wound proving to be a cut 7.5 inches deep into the upper left portion of her chest that severed an artery.
Berry testified that he informed the suspect of his Miranda rights on the way to the sheriff's office. He acknowledged on cross-examination by public defender Brian Smith that Pride declined to sign a Miranda form and that he told Berry he wanted an attorney. He would not answer any questions other than to tell Berry that his cellphone was in a vehicle back at the scene.
Berry said search warrants served on the Rav4 and the Prides' home on County Road 2145 turned up the suspect's phone inside the victim's vehicle.
Carol Pride told the court under cross-examination by Smith that her son never told her when he "cut Pat." There was a pit bull in the vehicle with the victim when her son showed her the body, she said. The dog jumped out and ran over to Pride's home.
The nature of the relationship of the victim to the defendant was not spelled out at the hearing, but Berry told the Globe after the hearing that they had been involved with each other to some extent. The first of two probable-cause affidavits filed in the case states that the defendant purportedly told his mother that he stabbed Uranga because she was "evil."
James Pride was on parole at the time of his alleged slaying of Patricia Uranga, having been convicted in 2011 of burglary, theft and property damage in Lawrence County and of possession of a controlled substance in 2016 in Greene County.
