As it approaches half a century old, the Carthage Christmas parade is growing and getting brighter.
Mark Sponaugle, a SkillsUSA adviser at the Carthage Technical Center South, said he’s received 50 entries for the 49th annual Carthage Christmas parade, slated for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, around the Carthage square.
“We haven't had 50 entries in more than five years,” Sponaugle said. “We’ve hovered around 40 to 45 entries the past few years.”
Carthage Mayor Dan Rife will light the Mayor’s Christmas Tree on the west lawn of the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage at 6:30 p.m. The Hometown Holidays Christmas Village, south of the square, will be open Monday as well.
Sponaugle announced that current City Council member and retired Carthage Chamber of Commerce President Mark Elliff was named the parade’s grand marshal for 2022.
“It’s for all his years of service to the community, and he's a huge supporter of the Carthage Technical Center,” Sponaugle said. “All these years he’s been proud of his hometown. He just wants Carthage to be the best, and he's well known and all the years of service to the city of Carthage and the chamber as well as a huge supporter of technical education.”
Elliff said he was surprised and honored when Sponaugle told him he had been selected grand marshal last week.
“I was very humbled to be asked,” Elliff said. “The relationship we’ve had with the Technical Center and SkillsUSA has been great. We’ve been doing those mock interviews for students for quite a while and working with them. It’s a great program, and this was a recognition of the years of working with them as well as being involved in the community.”
Sponaugle said businesses and individuals can still enter the parade by emailing him at sponauglem@carthagetigers.org or calling him at the Technical Center during business hours.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
Sponaugle said several groups that have not been involved in the parade in the past have entered this year, including Schreiber Foods, Angel Wings Equine Rescue from Stotts City, Bennett’s Performance and Auto in Carthage, and the Ozarks Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Trophies will be handed out for a variety of categories, including adult division, youth division, automotive, business and commercial, church, horse and rider, specialty, director’s choice, mayor’s choice, and best use of light.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.