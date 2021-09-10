Svitak

Richard and Roseann Svitak show a painting, by Don Stivers, of the battle in Afghanistan where their son, Philip, died in action. All of the surviving soldiers involved in the battle signed the painting for the Svitak family. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom, we are doing what everyone else is doing: preparing for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday.

To commemorate the day, we'll bring you the story of Richard and Roseann Svitak, whose son, Philip, was among the first Missouri casualties in 9/11's resulting war in Afghanistan.

Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:

  • Coverage of tonight's high school football games.
  • Information from columnist Wally Kennedy about where you can start looking for your Halloween costume.
  • A chat with a Crowder College administrator about Constitution Day, which will take place next week.

Have a good weekend.

