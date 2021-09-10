Today in the Globe newsroom, we are doing what everyone else is doing: preparing for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday.
To commemorate the day, we'll bring you the story of Richard and Roseann Svitak, whose son, Philip, was among the first Missouri casualties in 9/11's resulting war in Afghanistan.
Over the course of the weekend, you'll also find:
- Coverage of tonight's high school football games.
- Information from columnist Wally Kennedy about where you can start looking for your Halloween costume.
- A chat with a Crowder College administrator about Constitution Day, which will take place next week.
Have a good weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.