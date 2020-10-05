Mars, Jupiter, dominate night sky in October

Pssst: Mars is bright, but it’ll never be as big as the full moon. That meme is wrong.
With Mars at its closest approach to Earth for the next 15 years, the night sky is a busy place with lots to see for the night owls among us.
Mars was as close to the Earth as it will be until 2035 Monday night and this morning, coming to within 38.57 million miles of each other over night..
Mars will continue to be a bright object in the night sky overnight for several weeks as the red planet passes opposition, the point where it is opposite the sun in the Earth’s sky. That means Mars is rising in the eastern sky at the same time the sun is setting in the western sky.
Josh Cochran, astronomer at the Pittsburg (Kansas) State University-Greenbush Astrophysical Observatory in rural Crawford County, said it’s a shame the novel coronavirus pandemic means the observatory can’t host any public events now because there is a lot to see.
“This would be a great month to do a public show,” Cochran said. “You could start off looking at Jupiter and Saturn, then look at Mars. You’d have hours of good observation you could do; there’s a lot of good stuff out there.”
The astronomy website www.space.com says observers with backyard telescopes can expect to see Mars with more detail than it will exhibit for the next 15 years over the next few days, especially after midnight.
“Its Earth-facing hemisphere that night (Monday night into this morning) will display its bright southern polar cap, the dark Syrtis Major Planum and Tyrrhena Terra regions, and the lighter-toned Hellas Planitia region,” the website said in its monthly Best Night Sky Events article for October. “The planet will not be as close to Earth for another 15 years.”
The website said Mars was a little closer in August 2003, when it was only 34.6 million miles away, its closest approach to Earth in 60,000 years.
Cochran said these close approaches happen approximately every two years because of the two planets’ orbits around the sun.
Earth has the inside track in the race around the sun. Every 25 months or so, Earth catches up to Mars and the two come to within about 35 million to 50 million miles of each other.
Then about a year later, the two reach the point where they’re on opposite sides of the sun and the distance between the two can be as much as about 250 million miles.
One effect that’s obvious in the sky now is that Mars is extremely bright, rivaling the biggest planet in the solar system, Jupiter, in brightness.
“What that means to everyday people, Jupiter and Mars will look brighter than every other star in the night sky by a wide margin,” Cochran said. “It looks like it’ll be a really nice view where Jupiter will be in the southwest and Mars is in the east to southeast, so they’ll be spread out. You’ll have a good chunk of the sky kind of being occupied.”
Mars is coming up soon after sunset right now, shortly before 8 p.m. At that time, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen paired together in the southern sky. Jupiter is the brighter light to the right with Saturn, significantly dimmer, to the left.
Another cool scene that’s happening monthly at this time is a paring between a nearly full moon and Mars.
It happened on Sept. 5 and 6, it happened again on Friday, Oct. 2, and the two will meet again in the sky on Thursday, Oct. 29, when they will rise only a few finger-widths apart.
Cochran said the neat thing about these events is people don’t need fancy telescopes or equipment to see them.
“You just need to go out and look and enjoy the night skies,” he said. “What’s fascinating is these bright objects that captivate us like this are the same things we’ve been looking at as humans for thousands of years. Our real journey into what we would call modern astronomy is rooted largely in observing the movements of the planets. It’s neat because it’s so simple to just go outside and look and know what these things are and where they are, but where it leads you is as far as you want to question.”
Things to see now in the night sky
Mars will be bright and visible all night in the skies over Joplin this month. In the early evening, people can compare the brightness of Mars with that of Jupiter as the two hang in the sky together.
But there are other things to see in the sky this month. This list is courtesy space.com.
• The Draconids meteor shower peaks on Wednesday. Space.com said the shower happens as the Earth moves through the debris trail of the Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner and usually doesn’t deliver many meteors, although it can have occasional outbursts.
• On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the waning crescent moon will be close to the brightest planet in the sky, Venus, in the predawn hours in the eastern sky.
• The Orionids meteor shower peaks in the predawn sky on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The shower happens when the Earth plows through debris trails of repeated passages of Comet Halley and lasts from Sept. 23 to Nov. 27 and could produce between 10 and 20 meteors per hour between midnight and dawn.
• On Thursday, Oct. 22, the half-moon will be close to Jupiter and Saturn after dusk. The trio will form a triangle with Jupiter to the moon’s upper right and Saturn above and to the left.
• A blue moon, the second full moon in a month, will happen on Halloween night, Saturday, Oct. 31.
