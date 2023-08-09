Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri... Southeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri... Central Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 1201 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible through early afternoon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Southwest Springfield, Republic, Battlefield, Mount Vernon, Sarcoxie, Miller, Brookline, Fidelity, Stotts City, Halltown, La Russell, Reeds and Chesapeake. This includes the following low water crossings... Wilson Creek at Farm Road 146, Wilson Creek at Farm Road 156, Spring River at County Road 2110, Wilson's Creek at Farm Road 150 and Turnback Creek at County Road 2100. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED