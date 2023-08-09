NEOSHO, Mo. — One of the area’s longest-running annual art competitions, the Thomas Hart Benton Art Competition and Exhibition, known for its stand-apart standards and its level of professionalism, is accepting entries for its 28th edition.
Presented by the Neosho Arts Council, the competition is accepting entries through Tuesday, Aug. 22, at www.neoshoarts.net.
The exhibition will be held during September and October at NAC’s Big Spring Gallery inside the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce, 216 W. Spring St. It also will be on view through the Virtual Big Spring Gallery at neoshoarts.net.
What sets this competition apart from most, aside from its longevity, is its limit of only 2D entries. Paintings, printmaking, mixed media and pastels are accepted, but no photographs, digital works, giclees or 3D pieces are permitted.
Also setting it apart is its design to level the playing field for competitors by having both emerging and professional categories of entry. In most competitions, new artists compete against professional ones.
“The two divisions give students and new artists an opportunity to get their feet wet in competition without going up against someone who’s more experienced in the field,” NAC President Sarah Serio said.
The emerging category is for artists who are students or are not represented by a gallery, and who have not had works in a professional exhibition. All other artists qualify under the professional division. Emerging artists who have won first place or best of show in a previous edition of the competition must enter the professional category.
Between the two divisions, the artists will be competing for more than $1,300 in cash prizes, including a $500 best of show award, regardless of the emerging or professional status.
While entries will be submitted online, the juror, Regina L. Willard, a West Plains artist and workshop presenter, will travel to Neosho to judge the entries in person rather than online.
She will present awards at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Community Room of the Neosho Newton County Library, 201 W. Spring St. A public reception will follow.
During the awards ceremony, Willard will provide critiques of winning works, aimed at giving all the competitors insight into what aspects of a work makes it a winner, Serio said.
Willard is part of the Missouri Arts Council’s Featured Artists Program. She has exhibited in numerous shows, winning multiple awards, including best of show. She is a member of the American Women Artists Association, and her works are in business and private collections in several states.
When the competition was organized by local artists 28 years ago, it was designed as a form of cultural tourism to recognize famed artist Thomas Hart Benton, a native of Neosho.
It was also aimed at teaching novice artists the ropes of exhibiting through mentoring by experienced artists, who handled all aspects of the competition from processing entries to hanging the exhibition. Beginning competitors learned such things as how to select the best pieces to enter, how to frame them according to exhibiting expectations and how to hang them in a cohesive exhibit.
The competition operated under that model until seven years ago when NAC took it over and moved it in new directions, focusing on production of a high-caliber exhibit rather than an exhibit training ground for artists.
The NAC also moved the exhibition from Crowder College to the more central downtown location of the Big Spring Gallery.
Artists may submit up to two entries of works created in the past three years. The artworks cannot have been entered in the competition previously, nor can they have been displayed at Big Spring Gallery.
Entry fees are $15 for one artwork and $20 for two for those who are NAC Circle of Patrons artist members. For nonmembers, the fees are $20 for one entry and $25 for two.
More information on entry and exhibition requirements is available on the NAC website and its social media sites.
