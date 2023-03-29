DIAMOND, Mo. — If you are painting your home with colors that vary at the ceiling, middle and bottoms of walls, you can thank George Washington Carver for that style of home decorating.
While Carver was building acclaim during nearly 50 years as an agricultural scientist at the Tuskegee Institute, he was also putting his artistic skills to work. Refining clay into paints, he arranged them with artful color combinations for homes — ceiling colors at the top, border and cornice colors in the middle, and wall colors at the bottom. It encouraged the poor farmers of Alabama to dress up the appearances of their homes.
That’s a little-known fact about Carver because his work as a scientist overshadowed his reputation as an artist. His creative legacy rises to the top each April when George Washington Carver National Monument at Diamond hosts Art in the Park.
This year’s event, wrapped into an observance of Earth Day, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the park, just off Route V, 2 miles west of Diamond. It is presented in conjunction with National Park Week.
This will be a day dedicated to art activities honoring Carver’s creative talents.
Area artists will be painting along park trails, capturing images of the flora, fauna, streams and woodlands, and some will have displays of their artwork on the grounds. There will be children’s activities and drop-in workshops on the creation of art the way Carver did it — using dyes derived from plants and pigments extracted from clay. There also will be an exhibit, “Expressions of the Soul,” featuring Carver’s artwork.
At 11 a.m., the event’s featured artist, Linda Jarvis Teeter, will give an artist talk. An award-winning photographer, Teeter is the owner of Urban Art Gallery in Joplin and the founder of the Downtown Joplin Arts District and Joplin’s Third Thursday Art Walk.
At noon, a park ranger will share the program, “Casting A Legacy — An Outdoor Art Walk,” exploring commemorative sculptures along the Carver trail.
Typically, people know Carver as a scientist who achieved lasting fame for his work with peanuts. But he also gained a name as an artist. In a 1941 Time magazine profile, he was referred to as a “black Leonardo” because he was such a Renaissance man — a chemist, botanist, inventor and humanitarian who also crocheted, weaved, did needlework and painted.
The roots that built Carver’s reputation were planted in childhood when he roamed the prairie and woodlands near Diamond, where he was born into slavery. There are no records of his exact birthday, but it’s guessed to be in 1864.
As he absorbed everything he could about the natural environment, he also gathered materials for his artistic creations.
By college, his love of art was so strong that he enrolled in the art program of Simpson College in Iowa. Within a year, though, his love of nature pulled him in another direction, and he began pursuing an agriculture degree at Iowa State University.
But he didn’t abandon his artistic pursuits. In 1892, he exhibited his paintings in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and it led one of the pieces, “Yucca and Cactus,” to be selected to represent Iowa in a display at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.
As head of the agriculture department at Tuskegee Institute, Carver applied his artistic skills to his scientific work by drawing illustrative diagrams. It’s also when he experimented with house paint colors.
In 1941, the Tuskegee Institute recognized his work as an artist by opening art rooms to exhibit 71 pieces of his work, many of them created with naturally derived paints. It included a collection of his handicrafts — embroideries on burlap, ornaments made of chicken feathers, seed and colored peanut necklaces, and woven textiles.
The legacy of most of that work was denied by a fire at the Tuskegee museum in 1947. Most of that work was destroyed, which is partly why we’re unfamiliar with his artwork.
Some of the paintings that survived are housed at the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site and a handful of them are on loan to the monument at Diamond. About three of them are in the permanent collection at the Diamond site.
Carver received many accolades for his scientific and creative work, including the establishment of the national monument in his name. Designated in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, it was the first unit of the National Park Service honoring an African American.
Carver’s legacy as artist will be furthered next year when the California African American Museum in Los Angeles presents an exhibit “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project,” part of a science and art exhibit series that will be presented in galleries and institutes throughout California.
For more information on Art in the Park or Carver, contact the national monument at 417-325-4151 or visit its Facebook page or website at www.nps.gov/gwca.
