They claim to have memory issues, but it’s not glaringly evident.
Their conversation is stimulating and cohesive as they chat while applying paint to their canvases.
As Teresa Bartholet paints a floral piece, she talks about the smoke that is drifting from fires in Canada, reaching her native state of Minnesota.
JoAnn Fleming is painting the image of a rocky seascape as she weighs whether she needs to get a smaller chainsaw to cut the lower branches of the trees at her home. Maybe a pole saw would be best, she decides.
Camille Turner considers whether she should have decided on an easier painting subject than a mandala. But she keeps painting in the details as her service dog, Arlo, rests at her feet after milling with the other painters.
Each Friday, these painters gather as part of Memories in the Making, an art program for people with memory loss. For several years, it was a partnership of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter and Spiva Center for the Arts. Now, Spiva operates the program independently at its location in the Cornell Complex.
While the original program was aimed at people with any dementia-related problems, it has morphed since then. When I sat in on the program in 2014, many of the participants were in a world of their own, their conversation disjointed, words often failing them.
Today, participants in the program simply struggle with declining memory related to health issues.
Turner is a professional artist living in a local assisted living center because of a mix of health issues. She joined the program when her memory was diminished by chemotherapy treatment for cancer.
“I belong here after chemo,” she says. “My short-term memory has taken a hike.”
Bartholet, also of Joplin, joined the group at the recommendation of her doctor after she suffered back and traumatic brain injuries in a car wreck.
“I think it’s a good way to express myself,” she says. “It brings back memories. It gets me out of the house and to meet people.”
As for Fleming, she just wanted to learn to paint, and this program allows her to do it with peers of her age.
“It’s just something I always wanted to do,” says the Peoria, Oklahoma, grandmother. “My bucket list, I guess.”
While these three women were the lone participants on a recent Friday, the program generally draws five or six people. The program is free, and supplies are provided. The participants can paint anything they desire and at their own pace, so they don’t feel any pressure in expressing themselves. They get painting tips from local artist Jesse McCormick, who facilitates the program.
They come together to use art for mental, creative and social stimulation. Art allows them to express themselves when words may fail. It helps strengthen the creative areas of the brain, giving those areas an avenue for release when words won’t allow it.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, a slip in creative thinking does not accompany a decline in language skills. The area of the brain responsible for emotions and creative expression isn’t as affected by mild memory loss and dementia as the region controlling communication, according to the association. Sometimes, the creative areas of the brain become even stronger with creative stimulation to compensate for the loss of verbal skills.
In addition to providing creative stimulation, the program also has value in providing an opportunity to socialize and break isolation that comes as cognitive impairments increase, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
While the Alzheimer’s Association is no longer involved in the local Memories in the Making, Spiva has been keeping its format in place. But it’s gradually transforming, says Sarah Clements, Spiva’s education director.
“It’s morphing, but we haven’t put parameters on it,” Clements says, pointing to Fleming as an example of a senior citizen who simply wants to learn to paint but doesn’t have memory loss or dementia. Those types of people may be targeted in the future, she said.
People interested in joining the group may email Clements at sclements@spivaarts or call Spiva at 417-623-0183.
