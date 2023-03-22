There will always be those who say there’s not enough entertainment in Joplin. Obviously, they aren’t trying very hard to find it.
At the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex alone, there are so many performances that I can hardly keep up with them.
Since the opening of the complex in November, there have been at least two performances a month offering everything from Irish and hip-hop music to theatrical presentations of classic literature. And the complex’s Beshore Performance Hall has been packed at nearly every performance.
The credit for such a slate of performances goes to Connect2Culture, a performing arts presenter and arts advocacy organization that led the development of the Cornell Complex.
C2C was primarily an arts advocacy agency until 2016, when it took on a role as a performance presenter with the initiation of its Curtains Up series. Initially, the series brought three national musical performers to local stages, but that quickly jumped to four, then five, a year. This performance year, C2C will present more than 20 varied types of performances, said Emily Frankoski, C2C executive director.
It was the Cornell Complex that enabled such a jump in the number and types of performances, Frankoski said. Until its opening, C2C had to find venues wherever it could, usually at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center.
That hampered its ability to offer a large number of performances because it had to schedule around other events at the venues. That created difficulties in guaranteeing the availability of a venue when performers were available, Frankoski said.
Having a home stage at the Cornell Complex has changed everything. The only scheduling issue is avoiding performance conflicts with Pro Musica, which presents chamber music concerts at the complex. With a little communication between C2C and Pro Musica, that problem becomes minimal, particularly considering that the offices of both organizations are located in the Cornell Complex, Frankoski said.
With its own venue, C2C can offer more performances and it has more flexibility in scheduling them, which is especially helpful in arranging artists when they’re performing in the region.
“We’re growing in our role as a performing arts presenter, and now we have a home of our own,” Frankoski said of why there’s been such a rapid growth in the number of performances its offering.
With the opening of the Cornell Complex, C2C has expanded its performances through three series.
Curtains Up remains its flagship series, and it concentrates on bringing national touring artists to the complex. It has eight performances scheduled this season, including the Second City comedy troupe and Broadway performer Jessica Vosk this month.
Its Ignite Series is designed to inspire a love of the arts in children by offering performances outside the classroom. Generally, these include educational components, such Q&As with the performers, and children are bused in for school performances, although the presentations are also offered on weekends. To date this season, the series has included theatrical performances of the classic novel "The Call of the Wild," and a historical story of the Underground Railroad, along with a show by Grammy-winning hip-hop artists The Secret Agency, which wraps storytelling and dance into its musical presentation.
A third set of performances is the Cornell Series, honoring the namesake of the Cornell Complex, the late Harry Cornell, a Carthage arts patron who was a lead financial donor in construction of the complex. This series brings local and regional artists to the stage. Coming performances include Miss Jubilee and Yas Yas Boys, a St. Louis blues and jazz band, scheduled in April; locally based, nationally touring band Me Like Bees, scheduled for May; and A’lante Flamenco, an Austin, Texas, flamenco music and dance group performing in June.
In addition to these three series, there is also the Corley Spotlight, a free educational and outreach performance offered once a year, at least for now. This season’s Corley Spotlight concert was presented in February by award-winning pianist Steven Spooner.
While these concerts have been presented in the Beshore Performance Hall, C2C intends to make use of the complex’s outdoor Leggett & Platt Green this summer. In July, there will be two local and regional bands performing each Saturday as part of JoMo Jammin on the green. It will include a variety of musical genres. A large July 1 outdoor concert is planned, but C2C has yet to announce the performers, and Frankoski was mum to me on who it might be.
A schedule of the C2C performance season, including ticket information, is available on its website, connect2culture.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.