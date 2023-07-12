Recently, a friend made a Facebook post expressing disappointment in the disabilities accommodations at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
I took her comments seriously, considering that she and her elderly mother, who uses a walker, are theater patrons who attend performances near and far — from New York City to Tulsa, Kansas City to St. Louis, including the immediate area. I figure she has wide experience with the varying disabilities accommodations of performance venues.
She had attended a performance last month at the Cornell Complex, and she found the performance hall seating “wasn’t very good, rather limited.” She had no issues with the amount of accessible parking, nor with getting her mother into the building when using a walker. But in the performance hall, she noted that there was only one row that had seating designated for people with disabilities.
She wasn’t scathing in her comments. But some of her friends expressed concern that such an expensive new building like the Cornell Complex wouldn’t be more accommodating with people with disabilities. One friend commented that “they need to make it handicapped-accessible.”
What they may fail to realize is that the design and construction of the Cornell Complex were required to meet regulations under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA sets standards for everything related to accessibility in construction — from the width and length of accessible parking spaces to door widths to turning space for wheelchairs in restrooms to water fountain and handrail heights to assembly hall seating accommodations, including at a height that provides unobstructed views of performances. It even dictates the Braille dimensions on signage, such as elevator buttons. The regulations are very comprehensive.
But the regulations may fall short in meeting public expectations because their minimum standards are based on the size of the building. Generally speaking, the ADA requires that public spaces, such as performance halls, must have about 1% of their seats reserved for people with disabilities. But this varies depending on the size of the seating area in the venue, according to the standards listed on ada.gov.
For a performance hall the size of the Cornell Complex with 445 seats, the ADA requires six wheelchair seating spaces. That may not sound very accommodating if a patron, such as my friend, is accustomed to attending performances in much larger halls.
The ADA reasons that it can be expected for someone with a disability to be accompanied by at least one person. This requires seating designated for people with disabilities to include adjoining seats for the accompanying people.
According to Emily Frankoski, director of Connect2Culture, which developed and oversees the Cornell Complex, the building’s performance hall has three tiers, two of them with seating for those with disabilities and their companions.
There are four disabilities seats and a like number of companion seats designated in the front row of the middle tier, which has a wide walkway that allows maneuvering of a walker or wheelchair between that tier and a lower tier. The third tier or balcony has two seats to accommodate people in wheelchairs or with walkers, plus there are two companion seats.
Because the lowest tier has retractable seating that allows seating to be configured according to needs, there are no seats designated for those with disabilities, Frankoski said.
A problem may arise, she said, if people fail to disclose a need for special accommodations when they reserve event tickets, a question asked during online ticket ordering. Failure to communicate accommodation needs means people with disabilities may be slighted in getting the best seating according to their needs, she said.
No complaints have been lodged about a shortage of disabilities seats, though there have been companion seats taken when there’s a full house performance, Frankoski said.
Aside from the performance hall, there are accommodations for people with disabilities throughout the complex grounds. While there are two marked accessible parking slots each on the east and west parking lots of the complex, the entire west lot is designated for accessible parking during events, Frankoski said, noting that the lot has a total of 11 spaces.
Entrance into the building can be gained by a drive-thru drop-off at the west entrance, and there are curb cuts with ramps for wheelchairs on the north, east and west sides of the building. This allows access to the main entrances on the front and the west sides of the building.
An outdoor green at the south side of the complex is accessible through curb cuts, but it’s up to those with disabilities to determine whether they wish to maneuver their wheelchairs or walkers over grass on the green.
Restrooms are accessible, and there is an elevator to all three floors of the complex.
“With the whole, overall accessibility, we’re still new and getting to know how people experience the building,” Frankoski said. “But if anyone sees anything we can do better, we are totally open to hear about it to make their experience better.”
