BENTONVILLE, Ark. — If you’re into interactive, audiovisual art, it’s a must to visit “Listening Forest” before it closes May 28 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
This is a nighttime exhibit of light and sound projections that are activated through the heartbeats, voices and motions of visitors as they walk the museum’s North Forest Trail. Not only are you immersed in the peace and night sounds of an Ozark forest, but you also experience the landscape being transformed into a multimedia art show through your voice and movements.
Because the installations of “Listening Forest” require interaction to trigger them, you’ll see people dropping their inhibitions for a little playfulness in the darkness. The installations beckon you to skip and dance and move with abandon, even whoop and yell, to activate the showers of light and sound.
Few visitors can hold back. They cavort through a pathway of steaming letters that ripple like water according to their movements. They holler over a ravine, their voices transmitting as light streaks that cascade into the valley.
These fleeting experiences help create what Paul Wise, the show manager, calls an “ephemeral” exhibit. It’s momentary, here and then gone, disappearing in the darkness, he said.
“Stage craft is what this art is called,” Wise said. “It’s modern, contemporary visual technology art.”
Designing and presenting such an exhibit is a large endeavor. It required more than 75 miles of cable to be installed through the forest, transmitting signals from a network of computers, Wise said.
Then there are the lights. In one installation alone, there are 3,000 lightbulbs.
The forest setting also has its challenges. While the artist, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, has done similar exhibits in urban areas, this is his first in a forest, Wise said. It’s a whole different set of logistics for installing in the woods compared with the city, he said.
Still, it was a challenge that could be met by a media artist of Lozano-Hemmer’s caliber. His award-winning work has been commissioned for past Olympics and exhibited in such places as Venice, Sydney, Shanghai and Singapore. His work is also in major museums in America and England.
The Listening Forest exhibit includes eight installations along the paved, 1.5-mile North Forest Trail, accessed from the parking lot at the entrance to the museum grounds.
Here are the installations that I found captivating and drew the greatest visitor interaction:
• Arkansas Text Stream: As you enter the Listening Forest, this is first installation. It projects a rush of letters that travel like water moving down the pathway.
As you move along the 70-foot stretch of the installation, your body creates ripples and jetties among the texts. If you slow or stop, phrases pool around your feet, revealing statements of wisdom, reflections and hopes gathered from regional community members.
• Thermal Drift: An obvious crowd pleaser, this is a towering projection screen that glows with colors through a thermal camera. Colors are rendered as particles that drift outward, bouncing and swirling around as they’re disrupted by movements. It’s not unlike a psychedelic light show.
• Pulse Forest: In this installation, 3,000 lightbulbs cover the forest floor and have sensors that pulsate with the heartbeats of the previous 3,000 visitors.
• Summon: A bridge spanning a dry ravine sets the scene for this installation. As you speak or sing or yell, microphones on the bridge transmit the sounds as white streaks of light cascading down the ravine.
After a few minutes of gathering sounds, light batons at the end of the ravine glow blue, a thick fog starts to form, and a cacophonous composite of the gathered sounds slowly creeps toward the bridge.
• Embodied Light Beacons: This installation looms large, with three giant figures featuring appendages made of light. The figures activate their arms, legs and heads according to the movements of your body. The actions are captured as exaggerated beams of light that illuminate the night sky.
As a nighttime exhibit, it can be a bit disconcerting to walk through an unfamiliar forest enveloped in darkness, aside from the installations. But there are adequate footlights and occasional large scale projected arrows showing the way. This allows the trail to be wheelchair- and stroller-safe.
A shuttle is available to transport people with accessibility needs between the ticketing area and the entrance of the “Listening Forest.”
The exhibit was first introduced last August and returned in March to run until May 28. It returns from Aug. 30 through Dec. 31. It’s open in the evening hours after sunset with the hours based on the time twilight takes places. When I visited, it opened at 8:30 p.m.
For visits on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, tickets are $22 for adult nonmembers and $15 for members. On Friday and Saturday nights, they are $27 for nonmembers and $20 for members. Youth ages 18 and younger are free on any day. The exhibit is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Reserve tickets are recommended because walk-up tickets are available as capacity allows and are an additional $5.
