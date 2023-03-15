BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Diego Rivera was an unflinching member of the Mexican Communist Party, a believer that the prosperity of a nation rested on the backs of the working class.
Such ideology rises to the surface of his works in “Diego Rivera’s America,” the latest focus exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
This is a significant exhibit for the museum, showcasing the work of one the world’s most noted, if controversial, artists of the early 20th century. It’s the first major Rivera exhibition that focuses exclusively on his work from the 1920s to 1940s, the height of his career when he worked in both Mexico and the U.S., building a name as a public muralist.
The exhibit, which attracted a sizable crowd during its opening last weekend, features more than 130 of the Mexican artist’s drawings, easel paintings and frescoes, including digitally projected large-scale recreations of his public murals.
It features such iconic works as “Woman with Calla Lilies” and “The Flower Carrier,” along with three paintings by the acclaimed artist Frida Kahlo, with whom he shared two tumultuous marriages — from 1929 to 1939 and again from 1940 until her death in 1955.
The exhibit showcases Rivera’s native style based on large, simplified figures and bold colors with an Aztec influence. While it includes many sketch and painted studies of models for his murals, there is an equal presence of his portrayals of working class strife, an extension of his Communist ideology.
Rivera joined the Mexican Communist Party in 1922, aligning with fellow artists who were looking for social change through the new political and economic systems of Communism. It not only left him with a legacy of politically motivated art, but it also set the stage for lasting controversy.
An exhibit section that spotlighted such controversy drew notable interest, even audible comments by exhibit visitors.
The exhibit section outlined Rivera’s mural work in the U.S., which included public pieces in Detroit and New York City painted during the worst years of the Great Depression and focused on industrial workers. The projects were supported largely by two of the wealthiest families in the country, the Fords and the Rockefellers.
Not surprisingly, the mix of capitalist patrons with Rivera’s Communist ideals led to considerable conflict.
It came to a head in 1932 when the Rockefellers commissioned Rivera to paint a mural in New York City’s new Rockefeller Center. The mural, “Man at the Crossroads,” was to feature a theme of hope and vision for the future.
The Rockefellers approved Rivera’s initial mural sketches, which are included in the exhibit. But when Rivera began painting the piece it took a politically subversive turn. He painted it with a Marxist pro-worker context and included a portrait of Vladimir Lenin, former leader of the Soviet Union.
According to exhibit story boards, Rivera patrons demanded that he remove the image of Lenin, but he refused. The Rockefellers paid off his contract but expelled him from the Kennedy Center. In 1934, the incomplete mural was chipped off the Kennedy Center wall. While an image of the mural is included on an exhibit story board, a re-creation of it is not included in the exhibit.
After that fiasco, Rivera returned to Mexico with Kahlo and between 1936 and 1940, he received no new mural commissions. He focused on easel paintings, producing pieces as “Woman with Calla Lilies,” depicting an indigenous flower vendor with an impossibly large bundle of flowers, a reference to the struggles of the working class.
With its wall-sized re-creations of his murals, this exhibit goes far in relating how Rivera became a leader in establishing a Mexican and international mural movement. The exhibit runs until July 31. Though reservations are recommended, no timed tickets are required. Tickets are $12 for adults, and admission is free for members, SNAP participants, veterans, and youths age 18 or younger.
Because of the crowds at this time, don’t expect to find parking in lots or the garage near the museum building. It’s most likely that you’ll have to pull into the overflow parking area and walk about a half-mile to the museum. The current overflow parking lot is farther away from the museum than the original overflow lot, which has become the site of construction of the Whole Health Institute, a new addition to the Crystal Bridges campus.
