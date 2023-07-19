Area filmmakers have plenty of time to do it right, get their creative juices and technical know-how flowing at full speed and produce a full-length film worthy of entry in Great Wonders Uplift Film Fest.
If you aren’t up for the work of producing a two-hour film, that’s OK. The festival also will be accepting short films. Either way, filmmakers have four months to get their films prepared.
This is the area’s first film festival that goes beyond competition in short films. Spiva Center for the Arts and Ozark Christian College host annual 48-hour, short film competitions, and there’s the annual Bentonville (Arkansas) Film Festival that accepts full-length films, but it caters to industry heavyweights and attracts global entries and Hollywood stars.
The Great Wonders Uplift Film Fest is more comprehensive than what Spiva and OCC offer but not of the level of competition the Bentonville festival attracts. It’s a good place for area filmmakers to get a foot in the door of competition and to see whether their creative and technical abilities can make the cut.
The festival, hosted by Great Wonders Productions, a new nonprofit organization for cinematic artists, is scheduled for Jan. 11-13, 2024. But entries must be submitted by Nov. 10 — late entries will be accepted until Dec. 1 — at www.filmfreeway.com/upliftfilmfest.
Entries must be from filmmakers who are at least 16 years old and from Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas or Kansas.
Entries may be submitted for full-length feature films, but there will be more prizes awarded for short films. There will be awards for best college and best high school student-produced short films; best documentary short film; best scripted short film; most inspirational short film; and best ad, news story, social media video or new media project of up to two minutes in length.
There also will be awards for the best full-length and best overall short films, as well as the most uplifting feature film. A People’s Choice Award will go to the short film winning the most audience votes.
Awards will be plaques plus sponsor prizes, still being firmed up, said Steve Head, founder of Great Wonders Productions.
It was only in January that Great Wonders Productions was organized, drawing members who are freelance videographers, people with degrees in film and TV or the creative arts, those involved in local stage productions, and those with careers in audio and video production or advertising and marketing.
By pooling the resources and knowledge of members with videography expertise, it can provide education and hands-on opportunities to aspiring filmmakers, while also helping produce films and video projects.
Considering those objectives, it only follows that one of the group’s first major projects would be a film festival.
“The idea of bringing a film festival to Joplin has been talked about for years,” Head said. “And we thought it would be a wonderful way to connect and build working relationships with filmmaking artists in our area and in the communities surrounding us.”
The festival will include not only film screenings and judging but also workshops.
One will be presented by Matt McCaulley, a professional producer and director of both commercial and narrative films. His local production company, Light of Life Films, which creates faith-based content, is preparing to release its first feature film nationwide later this year.
Presenting two workshops will be Stephen Wallace Pruitt and Mary Settle Pruitt, an award-winning husband-wife filmmaking team from Overland Park, Kansas. One of their films had its world premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, as part of the 26th annual Dances With Films festival last month.
Films submitted to the Great Wonders fest will be screened at the historic Route 66 Theater in Webb City and at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in Joplin, Head said.
Other details will be forthcoming. People or companies wishing to sponsor a prize may contact Head at steve.head@greatwondersproductions.org.
