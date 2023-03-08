Area floral designers will have an opportunity to flex their creative talents this month when they create floral interpretations of photographs in PhotoSpiva, the national competitive exhibit of Spiva Center for the Arts.
As Spiva’s recognition of floral design as an art, Spiva in Bloom: An Exhibition in Flowers will run Thursday through Saturday, March 23-25. It will include workshops, a luncheon and a designers reception.
Now in its eighth year, it runs annually along with PhotoSpiva, an exhibit of excellence in contemporary photography that is celebrating its 47th year.
The Spiva in Bloom floral exhibit is anticipated to be the largest yet. To date, 15 floral designers from Joplin, Neosho and Webb City have registered, but more are expected by the entry deadline of March 15. Last year’s challenge attracted 11 floral designers, the largest number up to then.
Spiva officials are pointing to the art center’s location in the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on Seventh Street between Joplin and Wall avenues as helping attract a larger than normal number of entries in PhotoSpiva and Spiva in Bloom.
“There’s a lot of synergy because of the new building and wanting to be involved with that,” said Justin Thomas, a local floral designer and co-coordinator of Spiva in Bloom.
An added enticement for this year’s Spiva in Bloom is its $750 cash prize for best in show. In the past, it has served as a design challenge rather than a competition, so no prizes were awarded.
This year, there will also be a people’s choice award with the prize amount determined by the number of cash votes each floral design receives. The money raised in voting will be split between Spiva and the designer of the winning arrangement. Designers are urged to promote their designs on social media to encourage voting.
“This (the prizes) gives it a whole element of bringing your A game,” said Thomas, the owner of The Wild Flower, a shop at 2129 S. Main St.
This competition isn’t about re-creating a photograph using flowers. Like any art, it’s about a designer’s artistic vision, using flowers to interpret a photograph, Thomas said.
The photographic images, their titles and their photographers’ creative statements are the starting point for creating the floral designs, Thomas said. Generally, he said, designers select one element of a photograph as the focus for their designs. While the photographs may be in black and white, the floral arrangements don’t have to adhere to that palette. The designers may choose to add color as their personal interpretation of the photo.
The designers won’t have a choice in which PhotoSpiva image they may base their arrangements on. The photos for the arrangements will be selected by Spiva staff and numbers will be assigned to each one. The designers will pick numbers from a hat to determine the photos they interpret.
The best of show design will be selected through blind judging, in that any information about the designer won’t be known to the juror. Each piece will simply be assigned a number for judging.
The lineup of events for Spiva in Bloom will begin with a designers’ reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Spiva. The best in show prize will be presented during the reception, but the people’s choice award winner won’t be announced until the conclusion of the floral exhibit.
A luncheon featuring a floral arranging demonstration by Thomas is set for 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Spiva. Cost is $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. People may make reservations through the Spiva website, www.spivaarts.org.
Thomas will lead two floral arranging workshops Saturday, March 25, but they are already sold out.
Spiva’s exhibit and related events are part of a nationwide trend recognizing floral arranging as an art. The Springfield Art Museum holds an Art in Bloom event, as does Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art at Bentonville, Arkansas.
After viewing an Art in Bloom hosted by Crystal Bridges, Thomas approached Spiva about organizing one, and he has helped coordinate it since then. He was accepted into the Crystal Bridges challenge in 2019 and again last year. He didn’t enter the museum’s challenge for this year because its dates are the same as Spiva in Bloom.
He sees such exhibits as an opportunity for floral designers to express themselves without the limitations of color or prices that go with their jobs as commercial florists. It’s also about recognizing their work as an art and promoting themselves and their businesses.
For more information on the exhibit or associated events, email Jade Henning Cantrell at jhenning@spivaarts.org or phone Spiva at 417-623-0183.
