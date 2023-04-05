It’s a gamble to open an art gallery in Joplin, even with our reputation as an arts community. But our galleries are working it, and it’s showing.
In recent months, I’ve noticed that each of them — Urban Art Gallery, Local Color Art Gallery and Studio, and Elements Art Gallery and Studio — are flushing out freshman artists who are taking their first stabs at selling their art. They are also offering more classes and giving back to the community, whether through charitable fundraisers, doing outreach to underserved populations or promoting the arts in general.
It could be the business competition that’s pushing them. In such a niche business, it’s a struggle to finally make it into the profit column and to stay there. They aren’t competing only with one another — they are also competing with area arts festivals, art walks and community art centers. They must be creative in boosting profits, whether it’s through classes or special exhibits and events to attract customers.
But they also may be upping their games because they recognize that the arts are becoming a major force in our community and they want to contribute to it.
Either way, arts patrons and the community stand to gain from it.
These galleries are showcasing our newest area talent, reminding us that there are always up-and-comers who have been hiding in the shadows, finally deciding to jump aboard our thriving arts community. It not only gives these artists exposure but also validates their creative skills, lighting the fire in their bellies.
At the same time, it puts our seasoned artists on alert that there are some new but skilled artists nipping at their heels. It comes together to give us higher quality and more diverse art.
With the number of classes these galleries are offering, the public is at no loss to learn a new creative skill. Want a class in painting of any type? There are plenty. Want a class in metal etching, stained glass or working with resin? All of those classes have been offered by one or another gallery.
Such an array of offerings makes it easier for novices to step out of their comfort zone and, in a casual setting, try a medium simply out of curiosity. These galleries are not only allowing people to discover creative skills but also may be grooming emerging artists.
Beyond the offerings that help boost sales, these galleries are also giving back to the community through charity auctions and community outreach. Local Color holds an annual auction for Breast Cancer of the Ozarks, and Elements Gallery has been doing outreach to home-schoolers and clients of Judevine Center for Autism. Urban Art not only promotes its gallery artists but also hosts exhibits for any area artists, and it serves as the home base for First Thursday Art Walk.
Our oldest local gallery and our only artists co-op is Local Color in the Gryphon Building at 10th and Main streets. It was established in 2011 as a collaboration of artists who share studio and exhibit space and pool their business expertise.
Beyond its classes that concentrate on all types of painting, it holds exhibits outside its gallery space. Last year, works by its artists were featured in a local history exhibit at Spiva Center for the Arts, and it has regular exhibits at Crabby’s Seafood restaurant.
Urban Art is in its eighth year of operation at 511 S. Main St. Operated by Linda Teeter, a mover and shaker in the local arts community, the gallery features work of its selling artists, while also hosting rotating exhibits of other area artists. Recently, Teeter told me that nearly all the artists in this year’s rotating exhibits are new to the exhibiting scene.
Our newest gallery is Elements Gallery, which opened last summer at 2207 W. Seventh St. Operated by Carthage artists Kristen Hawkins and Cher Jiang, it features the work of local, regional and international artists. Some of its classes focus on the art and culture of other countries. Because of its massive floor space, it hosts community and private events.
These galleries are investing in our arts community, enabling it to grow through exposure to new art and new artists, while also contributing to the local economy. Show them support by enrolling in one of their classes or buying their artwork. Just a visit to peruse their artwork shows that you champion them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.