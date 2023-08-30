After moving among three locations since it was established nine years ago, Joplin Arts Fest will settle into its permanent home when it becomes the first fine arts festival to be held at the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on Seventh Street between Joplin and Wall avenues.
The arts festival is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. It kicks off the season when an area arts and crafts festival can be found every weekend through mid-October.
For the past two years, Joplin Arts Fest has been put on at Empire Market, a farmers and artisans market off the central downtown area. The market is operated by the Downtown Joplin Alliance, which took over the reins of the festival from Kiwanis Club of Joplin and community volunteers three years ago.
Before the alliance took over, it was an outdoor festival held first on Main Street and then at Mercy Park.
“Our goal was always to move back into the heart of downtown and make it more visible,” said Ivy Hagedorn, alliance program and marketing director. “I think it’s a fun new era for Arts Fest by moving it to the Cornell.”
Forty visual artists and nine performing acts will be part of this year’s festival. Some artist booths will be located inside the complex, but most will line the Leggett & Platt Green, where the musicians and dancers will perform on the complex’s outdoor stage.
There also will be a variety of food trucks, along with booths selling alcoholic drinks, both on the green and in the complex. Visitors will be welcome to sit on blankets on the green to eat or view performances, but lawn chairs will be prohibited, Hagedorn said.
The artists juried into the festival come from St. Louis and Kansas City, as well as the Four-State Area. In the past, the fest has drawn artists from as far away as Wyoming, Colorado, Indiana, Florida and Texas. Hagedorn could offer no explanation for why this year’s festival didn’t draw artists from across the U.S., but I suspect it’s related to its frequent change in locations. Perhaps that will change as it digs its roots into its location at the Cornell Complex.
The artists will be competing for $1,700 in cash prizes in 2D and 3D divisions with $400 awarded for best of show.
Kicking off the performances on Friday will be pianist Bob Ensor at 5 p.m. followed by Heartland Concert Band at 6:15 p.m. The evening will be rounded out by JoMo Jazz with demonstrations of swing dancing by Vintage Swing Movement Joplin.
Saturday’s slate of performances are Dr. G and The Tall Man, 10 a.m.; TownHouseFire, 11:15 a.m.; Midwest Regional Ballet, 12:30 p.m.; Heartland Opera Theatre, 1:15 p.m.; and Higher Ed, 1:45 p.m.
The festival kicks off the busiest time of the year for area artists and crafters who participate in the festival circuit. Some of those at the Joplin festival will also participate in area festivals scheduled through the third week of October.
There will be three festivals the weekend immediately following Joplin Arts Fest.
The 26th annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Center Creek Park, 302 Valley Lane, south of Carl Junction. In addition to nine bluegrass bands, the festival will include arts and crafts vendors and food trucks.
The same day, the Pierce City Fall Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the community’s South Park, 100 S. Elm St. It will include a plein air paint-out for outdoor painters in addition to arts and crafts booths.
On Friday through Sunday of that weekend, the Northwest Arkansas Festival Association Arts and Crafts Fair will be held at Bella Vista, Arkansas, south of the intersection of highways 279 and 340. It was reorganized from the Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival, which operated for 53 years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
October’s roster of festivals includes Neosho Fall Festival, Oct. 7; the 57th annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days at Mount Vernon, Oct. 13-15; the 69th annual War Eagle Fair at War Eagle, Arkansas, Oct. 19-22; and the 57th annual Maple Leaf Festival at Carthage on several days in October, with featured activities Oct. 21.
These festivals are the bread and butter for many artists, and they put a lot on the line for them. They spend months preparing enough inventory to cover the sales blitz of a festival, and they put in long hours setting up their festival display booths and then manning them, sometimes in less-than-desirable weather. Give them support by pulling out your wallet for some of their wares.
