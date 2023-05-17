BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Jorge Leyva, Joplin’s most prominent sculptor, added another to his tally of public art installations.
Last week, one of Leyva’s contemporary metal sculptures was among three that were unveiled in Bella Vista’s new Bluebird Sculpture Trail. The three are the inaugural sculptures for the trail, just off Riordan Road, west of U.S. 71.
This makes the third outdoor sculpture program into which Leyva’s pieces have been accepted. In 2018 and in 2019, he had works installed as part of Chicago’s rotating public sculptures program, and in both 2019 and 2020, his works were accepted into Sculpture Walk Springfield, also a rotating program.
You’re probably familiar with Leyva’s sculptures that are scattered across Joplin. The most prominent ones are outside the Joplin Public Library and the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex. Others are at businesses and on private property in Joplin.
Aside from his sculptural memorial to those who died in Joplin’s 2011 tornado, located at the rear of the Cornell Complex, his sculptures are in a signature style. Nearly always painted in red, their designs include a house or multiple houses, an homage to the idea of home and community as a sense of identity. Frequently, they include tall reeds to represent the role nature plays in creating a sense of home and community.
His sculpture at Bella Vista, “Red House,” features a cluster of white houses atop a red house.
“It’s incredible,” he said of having one of his sculptures among the first placed along the Bluebird Sculpture Trail.
“These types of sculpture programs," he said at a recent unveiling, "are important because they grow, so I’m glad to be able to be in at the beginning."
The other sculptures along the trail include a whimsical design of superhero dogs and cats, created by Doug Cox of Republic, and a tribute to the old Prairie design of homesteads, created by Dan Perry of Waterloo, Iowa.
The sculptures were selected because they are quickly understandable and family friendly, appealing to all ages, said Demara Titzer with the Bella Vista Arts Council. “We were trying to find sculptures that were universally appealing,” she said.
Titzer said the half-mile, sculptured concrete sculpture trail was formulated after consulting with developers of the Springfield Sculpture Walk and other sculpture programs across America, including the one in Chicago. Leyva’s participation in the Springfield and Chicago programs helped land him an invitation for a piece at Bella Vista.
The sculptures will be available for sale through next May, when new ones will be rotated in. Titzer said the arts council hopes to add four or more sculptures to the initial ones installed along the trail with each rotated annually.
The sculpture trail, located on the former Berksdale West golf course, is a collaboration of the arts council, the city and the Bella Vista Property Owners Association. The park is to the right of Riordan Road, a couple of blocks after turning off Highway 71 at the Dairy Queen.
The pieces in the sculpture park bring to 11 the number of works Bella Vista has added to its public art program in the last year, Titzer said. “This has been instrumental in elevating our programs,” she said of the Bluebird Sculpture Trail.
While Leyva submitted his work for this sculpture program, he has backed away from annually entering pieces in the Springfield and Chicago sculpture programs. These days, he said, he’s concentrating more on the sculptures and paintings he’s creating for Nuart Gallery, a Santa Fe, New Mexico, gallery that exclusively represents him.
While he has been a professional artist for more than 30 years, he has been sculpting only the last half of that time. He established a reputation as a painter before discovering metal sculpting.
His work is in private, corporate and museum collections worldwide, including his native Peru, where he grew up before moving to Joplin in 1983. In 2003, he was one of six Missouri artists selected to represent the state in creating original ornaments for the White House Christmas tree, and in 2005 he was invited to exhibit his works at the Missouri Capitol.
If you are interested in seeing Leyva’s personal “sculpture park,” his studio is located at 1305 E. Vandalia Ave. When his driveway gates are open, people are welcome to take a drive through, and if he’s at his outside work area, he’ll probably answer questions.
But don’t take up too much of his time. He has a lot of art to create.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.