As Steve Head sat in a movie theater staring at the movie screen, waiting for the movie to begin, he began visualizing a screenplay about his grandmother.
She had lived in a mental hospital, where she eventually committed suicide. It would be a story about generational abuse, childhood trauma, broken relationships, alcoholism and poverty. But it would also be about the hope of redemption.
With the help of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, screenwriter Stevee-Rayne Warren, Head got his grandmother’s story written, and he began pitching it to movie studios. He got no bites.
“It really was so discouraging,” Head said.
While working on a Kickstarter fundraiser to produce a trailer of the screenplay, he had a revelation. Why not start a local group for people hitting the same obstacles in realizing their dreams of filmmaking?
It was the beginning of Great Wonders Productions, a nonprofit company to promote video production and filmmaking arts in Southwest Missouri. By pooling resources and the knowledge of those with videography expertise, it will provide educational and hands-on opportunities to aspiring filmmakers while also helping produce films and video projects.
“It’s more about inspiration than money,” Head said. “Maybe forget about making money, and let’s just make a difference.”
The group was organized in January and has already gained nonprofit status. It includes people such as Head, who has produced TV commercials and videos through his advertising and marketing company, along with freelance videographers, people with degrees in film and TV or the creative arts, those involved in local stage productions, and those with careers in audio and video production.
The group is stepping before the public May 21 to present a screening of “Steadfast,” a documentary on the strength and resolve of our community after the devastating tornado of May 22, 2011. Directed by local filmmaker Gregory Fish, it received awards at the Bare Bones International Film Festival and the Kansas International Film Festival.
The documentary will be screened at 1 and 3 p.m. at the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue. Admission is $10 and tickets may be purchased through the events page of the Great Wonders Productions website, www.greatwondersproductions.org.
Between screenings, representatives of Great Wonders Productions will discuss the organization and details of its companion documentary, “Butterfly People of Joplin,” about the enigmatic creatures people claimed to see as the tornado barreled through the community. It is in production now, Head said.
Aside from the “Butterfly People” production, the group is also continuing work on “The Redemption of Mary Louisa McBroom,” the story about Head’s grandmother. It will include reworking of the screenplay script into a stage presentation, followed by production of a movie trailer.
Other projects planned for the coming year include “A Thousand Points of Light,” a series of profiles on volunteers who make a difference in their communities, and “Homeless in America,” a documentary on the causes and solutions to homelessness, including profiles on local organizations providing services to that population. Production teams will be organized for each project.
While working on those projects, the group will be doing fundraising to support the organization and its projects, including acquiring property for a sound stage for use by any area videographers, Head said the goal is to have such a sound stage in operation in the next year. Individuals or companies wishing to help may mail contributions to GWP, Post Office Box 8, Webb City, MO 64870.
Head said the organization is open not just to videographers and people in other areas of video production, but also those involved in stage productions — actors, makeup artists, costume and set designers, or lighting specialists.
“We want to give people a chance to get recognition in the industry,” he said.
Head is passionate about getting doors opened for people in video and film production.
“We believe people should have the opportunity to live out their creative dreams, even if they are geographically distant from the traditional film industry,” he said. “The video and film industry has always had a powerful influence on culture. It is our goal to use the same powerful force to make a positive impact.”
More information on Great Wonders Productions is available on its website, where people may also join the group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.