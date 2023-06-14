On June 21, the longest day of the year as the summer solstice, France will turn its nation over to musicians.
Across the country there will be music on street corners, parks, rooftops, gardens, storefronts — just about anywhere.
It’s been happening during summer solstice for 41 years, so long that it’s considered a national holiday in France. So long that it’s now a global day — Make Music Day — celebrated in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.
Having an international day celebrating the power of music has unquestionable merit, considering that music is an international language, a unifier that has no boundaries. Universally, it stirs the heart and mind, arouses memories, soothes the sick and injured, fosters community, expresses cultural heritage. It is a muse that can stir us into action.
Locally, this universal language reaches us through myriad avenues — community and university choral and instrumental groups, chamber ensembles and opera productions, art and music festivals, and bands and soloists that offer up house and bar performances. We have classical, jazz and marimba music, barbershop and gospel music, folk and indie music, rock and country music.
We’re blessed to have such a range of musical opportunities locally. Yet I’ve heard of nothing planned to celebrate Make Music Day. Not even a pop-up concert in a park, at a coffee shop or on a downtown street corner.
That isn’t the case in Neosho.
The Neosho Arts Council is celebrating the day by sponsoring two free public concerts and sending musicians into the Neosho School District’s summer school programs.
The NAC will present a "Lunch and Listen" concert at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery and "Afternoon Tunes" at the Neosho Newton County Library.
At the fish hatchery, Buffalo Creek Incident will perform at 11:30 a.m. in a come-and-go concert. The group will offer up traditional mountain music and ballads from the British Isles.
At the Neosho Newton County Library, Ozark Sky will perform a mix of folk, rock and country music at 3 p.m.
The NAC has also arranged for musicians to present live music for the elementary, middle school and junior high summer school programs.
“We are thrilled to be able to give an added bonus to this year’s summer school session and expose students to a live musical performance,” said Sarah Serio, NAC president. “We hope this sparks an interest with students to attend concerts as they get older or even to take up an instrument.”
Details on the festivities are available at neoshoarts.net and on NAC social media.
Make Music Day was the brainchild of France’s Ministry of Culture in 1982. Each year since, the country has pulled out the stops to celebrate a day of music during summer solstice. More than 10% of the French have played an instrument or have sung in public for the celebration, and more than 64% of the population comes out each year to enjoy the celebration, according to the makemusicday.org website.
The celebration began spreading across the world, and 15 years ago America began observing the day with the debut of Make Music New York. It led cities across the county to launch similar celebrations, and by last year there were 104 cities offering 3,819 concerts in a single day.
This year in Missouri alone there will be Make Music Day festivities in St. Louis, Kansas City, Liberty, Columbia and Rolla, in addition to those planned in Neosho.
With the countless musicians we have in Joplin, I would hope we’d see some come out to celebrate, even if only for impromptu concerts. It doesn’t have to be anything formal.
That’s the beauty of music. Even when it pops up spontaneously and momentarily, it can change our attitudes and put a little hop in our step.
Come on, local musicians, treat us to that on Make Music Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.