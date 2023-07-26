During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Kyle Tracy took note of the mental health issues bred by the pandemic — the fears, insecurities and isolation that had people floundering.
Having fought years of depression and anxiety himself, he empathized, even trying to keep it at bay himself by focusing on his art — music.
He came to realize that the pandemic was an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health issues and to address the needs of those struggling with them, connecting them with resources or being available with a listening ear. He also knew the power of art in helping people cope.
It led him to form the Non-Permitted Project, an organization providing safe creative spaces for discussing the thorny issues our society has deemed as taboo for public discussion.
Tracy got the project firmly planted as a for-profit organization with a board of directors and 72 sponsors, and creative partnerships. He established a website that includes an ever-growing resource list for people with a range of needs.
“As someone who has been in the trenches (with personal mental health issues), I’ve compiled lists of resources I’ve found helpful,” he said.
Now, the Non-Permitted Project has monthly outreach events that rotate in their focus — open mic, music jam, art and hangout nights — where people can find an emotional outlet through creativity, or they can find someone to talk to about their problems and get referrals to resources. Sometimes there’s a speaker from a service provider, such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness or the Recovery Outreach Community Center.
“Our mantra is bridging the gap,” Tracy said, “so it’s for people with mental health issues as well as artists wanting to do their art.”
Among the project’s events was last month’s open mic night at Bookhouse Cinema and this Saturday’s Paint It Forward, an informal beginning painting session at Create N Sip Studios, 223 W. Third St. It’s set for 6:30 p.m., and the cost for painting-related supplies is $30.
A back-to-school bash is at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. Admission is $10. Bands will be The Odyssey, TownHouseFire, Speciosa and Riverside Current.
Because the cornerstone of the Non-Permitted Project is outreach to people in need to decrease their chances of self-harm, there is always someone available at these events to listen and offer a connection to resources. Primarily, it’s Tracy, an affable guy with a talent for easy engagement and sensitive listening.
As Tracy lends an ear and makes suggestions for resources, he is sensitive to confidentiality and to people’s personal lifestyles and preferences. If they prefer faith-based counseling or substance abuse treatment, he gives the appropriate referrals. Likewise, he makes referrals to secular services if that’s preferred. It doesn’t matter what the issue is, he meets people on their terms, refusing to judge or to cater to only certain groups.
“We’re not here to judge. We’re here to help you become your best self,” Tracy said.
Tracy knew from his own music that art can be therapeutic, which is why he married it to the other services of the Non-Permitted Project.
He considers that incorporating art into the project not only provides a healthy way to cope for the artists themselves, but it also allows them to connect to others with similar issues or to give someone a glimmer of hope for better days.
It also provides artists with exposure, not unlike having yet another venue for presenting their art, Tracy said.
For instance, during Night of Expression, the art night events, visual artists display and sell their work with money going into their own pockets, much like the cover charges for its music events go to the musicians. The project website and social media provides profiles of the musicians and artists and their artwork, provides links to their websites or social media, and lists the human services organizations they support, such as the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood or Autism Speaks.
The short-term goal of the Non-Permitted Project is to transition from a for-profit organization to a nonprofit, hopefully by the end of this year, Tracy said. Ultimately, he wants to establish a 24-hour hotline.
For more information on the project, check out its website, www.thenonpermittedproject.com, or its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.