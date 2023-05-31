NEOSHO, Mo. — Local potter Cathleen Bailey grew up on Nighthawk Charolais Ranch on Nighthawk Road, northeast of Neosho.
It only follows that she’s named her new gallery the Nighthawk Gallery, and its logo is the same one her father designed for the family’s Charolais ranch.
Located on the Neosho square, a door east of Sam’s Cellar at Wood and Spring streets, this is the first art gallery to be in Neosho since The Grotto operated across the square well over a decade ago.
The Nighthawk will open its doors with an open house from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, and its grand opening will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16.
The gallery’s 760 square feet of floor space will include a front exhibiting area for artwork that will include paintings, photography, jewelry, and clay, glass and wood work. At the rear will be storage and a pottery work space for Bailey. The gallery will offer occasional live art demonstrations.
While Bailey is still accepting applications from artists wishing to sell in the gallery, she now has 13 whose work will be available upon opening Friday. They include award-winning artists from the immediate area, as well as Springfield and Northwest Arkansas. She hopes to eventually have at least 22 artists selling in the space. They’ll be paying $45 a month or $120 for three months for gallery space, plus the gallery will charge a 30% commission on sales, a common commission rate for this area.
Bailey has been working toward a goal of opening a gallery since last year, building her resources and watching for just the right property at just the right price. She found both in the building she landed, originally a paint store, then an antique shop before sitting empty for the past couple of years.
“The price is right, and it’s a good location,” Bailey said. “It has all the front windows. It was destined to be a gallery.”
The building didn’t require major structural changes, so Bailey did all the remodeling, including building displays, herself.
“The reason I’m able to do this is because of the work ethic I learned growing up,” she said.
The business is only a block away from The Clay Cup, a clay studio where Bailey has been pumping out production pottery for wholesale customers for about five years. She’s now the studio manager, working alongside award-winning potter and sculptor Jeff Jones, owner of The Clay Cup.
Because of the convenience of location between the studio and the gallery, Bailey will be hopping between her work at the gallery and The Clay Cup, where she’ll continue to teach classes and create her production pottery.
While Bailey’s gallery is creating competition for The Clay Cup, both she and Jones consider that beneficial to both places. Both say that basic economics requires competition to attract customers, plus, says Bailey, her gallery will bring more artists to Neosho, which will bring more arts patrons to both the Nighthawk Gallery and The Clay Cup.
Bailey has been perfecting her pottery skills through The Clay Cup since she was an intern under Jones while earning her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Missouri Southern State University. She had earned an associate of art degree from Neosho’s Crowder College before pursuing her bachelor’s degree, which includes an emphasis on printmaking.
In the short time since she graduated from MSSU in 2017, she has developed a patronage that includes nationwide wholesale accounts, many of them quilt shops that snap up her clay thread bowls. She also does a considerable amount of commissioned work, and she sells at Old Cedar Mill, near Neosho, and Cherry’s Art Emporium at Carthage, as well as at The Clay Cup.
She creates both functional and fine art pottery, specializing in glazing, frequently formulating the glazes herself — no easy task, I’m told by area potters.
Artists wishing to apply to sell in Nighthawk Gallery may send photographs of their work to cathleen@nighthawkgallery.art.
