NEOSHO, Mo. — Cathleen Bailey is so accomplished at throwing pottery that she can do it blindfolded.
You might get a chance to see that when Bailey joins other area potters in the fifth annual Bowl-A-Thon, a one-day blitz to create as many as 200 soup bowls for this fall’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser to feed area hungry.
The Bowl-A-Thon, along with a street festival featuring live music and artists selling their wares, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, on North Wood Street, a block north of the Neosho square.
The event is being presented by Northwood Arts and Events and The Clay Cup, 114 N. Wood St., where Bailey is studio manager, working alongside artist Jeff Jones, the owner of Northwood and The Clay Cup.
Bailey threw some bowls while blindfolded at last year’s Bowl-A-Thon as a way of demonstrating that working with clay on a potter’s wheel is all about touch. She hinted that she may do it again at this year’s event.
Working with potter’s wheels lined up on the street outside The Clay Cup, potters from as far away as Lamar and Pittsburg, Kansas, will be throwing bowls in the blitz. While they’re anticipated to go through about 300 pounds of clay in creating a couple hundred bowls, they won’t be demonstrating firing or glazing at the event. Those will be such time-consuming tasks that they will be completed later at The Clay Cup, said Jones.
The potters will be working to the live music of Mike Snow and Justin Cauble, Wilkie Jay, Alijah Jones, Isabella Wood, and Harmony Street. Meanwhile, artists will sell paintings and print etches, jewelry and woodwork, and soaps and honey. Bailey and Jones did not have a complete head count on the number of artists and potters who will be participating.
The El Taco Zone food truck from Aurora will be on-site for the street festival.
In previous years, the Bowl-A-Thon has been held as part of Neosho’s Independence Day celebration in June. The summer heat led Jones and Bailey to change it to the cooler temperatures of spring this year. They hope this will be the beginning of an annual community arts festival, they said.
The bowls created that day will be only a small portion of those that will be made by Bailey, Jones and their students for donation to Empty Bowls. In the past, The Clay Cup has donated 300 to 400 bowls. Those are combined with as many as 1,000 bowls created by numerous professional and amateur potters from the area.
The potters have helped raise more than $150,000 in the decade that Empty Bowls has been in operation locally. Not only do they create bowls for the cause, but they also donate the clay and glazes to create them.
But they aren’t the only ones who push their hands deeply into their business pockets to help Empty Bowls. So do area restaurants that donate gallons of varieties of soup to fill all those bowls.
In previous years, money raised in the fundraiser has gone to Neosho’s Hope Kitchen, Mission Joplin, We Care of the Four States, and Watered Gardens Ministries, which coordinates the event. This year's event is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Joplin’s Empire Market, 931 E. Fourth St.
While the fundraiser couldn’t be completed without the donation of soups by restaurants, there would be nothing at all without the willingness of artists to churn out a thousand-plus bowls and to shoulder the costs of creating them. The Bowl-A-Thon is not only an opportunity to view the process of throwing pottery on a wheel, it is also a chance to show support of area of potters for their contributions to the project.
