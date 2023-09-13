It takes nearly a ton of clay to create 1,700 handmade bowls. Between the clay and the glazes that go on them, the costs are phenomenal.
Think about that as you enjoy a delectable dessert served in one of those bowls as part of the 11th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. Coordinated by Watered Gardens mission, 531 Kentucky Ave., the fundraiser benefits area feeding programs.
More than 30 area potters have been laboring for months to create the bowls to hold the desserts that will be served from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop, 2820 E. 32nd St.
The handmade bowls — about 1,700 of them this year — may be purchased the day of the serving for $25. If you want an early pick from the selection of bowls, you can pay $30 during presales that run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays through Saturday, Sept. 23. The presales are at the coffee shop.
Creation of these bowls is a mammoth endeavor for area potters. It includes individual potters who create a few dozen bowls and commercial studios that donate a few hundred, hosting creative blitzes, like the Bowlathon that The Clay Cup at Neosho holds annually.
In this year’s Bowlathon in April, 260 bowls were created, said Jeff Jones, owner of the studio. After Jones, studio manager Cathleen Bailey and their students created the bowls, Jones and Bailey went to work at trimming the pots of their imperfections, firing them, applying glazes, then firing them again.
“We don’t just use one glaze per bowl,” Jones said. “My studio prides itself on its stunning glaze combinations, so we use those same combos on the bowls we contribute (to Empty Bowls).”
The bowls created in the Bowlathon are only a portion of those donated to Empty Bowls. Each year, The Clay Cup donates 300 to 400 bowls, Jones said.
At Skinner’s Pottery in Diamond, Brent Skinner hosts an annual blitz that is more like a party. For a day of creating, along with food, he opens his studio to area potters who have limited work space in their home studios. This year, he hosted 22 such potters, plus some of his studio interns.
“We have a lot of camaraderie doing this,” Skinner said. “We do it to help the hungry and homeless, but we enjoy the time together to do the pots. It gets us together to just spend time together. It’s about more than just clay.”
Such gatherings can go a long way in allowing individual potters to expand the number of bowls they can donate. One of those potters, Daria Claiborne, said she created 50 pots out of her home studio in Joplin, but she was able to contribute many more by participating in Skinner’s blitz.
Skinner estimates that his studio will contribute about 180 bowls this year.
The local Empty Bowls fundraiser was the brainchild of Skinner. A decade ago, when he was teaching at Phoenix Fired Art, a now-defunct clay studio in Joplin, he mentioned to the studio owner, Heather Grills, that there was an Empty Bowls international potters’ campaign to raise money and awareness about hunger.
“I brought it to her attention that it could help the community and the studio, of course, and it went from there,” Skinner said.
Grills steered the local Empty Bowls for six years, raising about $100,000. Watered Gardens took over the project in 2019 after Grills closed her business and moved from Joplin.
By last year, the local Empty Bowls had raised nearly $500,000, said Ruth Willoughby, community outreach coordinator for Watered Gardens. Proceeds from the fundraiser go to Watered Gardens, plus local food pantries Mission Joplin and We Care of the Four States, as well as Hope Kitchen at Neosho.
In the past, soups supplied by local restaurants were the fare on Empty Bowls serving day. Presales of bowls were held at Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop, but the serving was at Empire Market, a local farmers and artisans marketplace. This year, the fare will be desserts provided by 20 restaurants, bakeries and individuals and served at the coffee shop.
“This year we decided to mix things up a little bit and add a twist of fun for our patrons by moving to a new venue at Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop,” Willoughby said. “Since they are donating a portion of coffee sales during our event, we thought desserts and ice cream were a perfect fit. We’ve had such great success with our presales location, we decided to have our event at the same place.”
Willoughby is quick to express gratitude for the generosity of the potters who contribute to Empty Bowls.
“Potters are very self-deprecating, and it is not lost on us that they are truly the heart of the event,” she said.
Jones, the owner of The Clay Cup, said it’s all about giving back to the community.
“Artists aren’t exactly known for their financial resources, but what we do have are skills, knowledge and a love of making,” he said. “That’s something I can bring to the table to help my community.”
