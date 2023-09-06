It isn’t often that an artist has works in five exhibits at once, but Mauricio Zúñiga is doing it. He’s also fitting in a sixth exhibit this month at Urban Art Gallery in Joplin.
An opening reception for Zúñiga’s local exhibit, “Mexican Essence in the Midwest,” will be held at Urban Art, 511 S. Main St., during this week’s First Thursday ArtWalk from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Zúñiga, a native of Mexico who now lives in Kansas City, will be on hand for the opening of the exhibit, which features 12 paintings that are a fusion of cubism and surrealism, using brilliant color to convey the Mexican culture.
The exhibit is running through September as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the influence of Hispanic Americans on our history and culture.
“I wanted to celebrate a different culture,” said Linda Teeter, owner of Urban Art, of the exhibit. “We don’t have many opportunities to get involved with other cultures.”
While Zúñiga’s work is on display at Urban Art, he will also have works in exhibits in New Orleans, Austin in Texas, Oklahoma City and Tokyo, along with an exhibit that is traveling the U.S.
Zúñiga attempts to offer the full experience, both visually and tactilely, with his artwork. In many of his paintings, he uses texture to engage viewers and invite them to touch the artwork. He employs a variety of materials — wood, sand, heavy-duty cardboard and more — to achieve texture. One of his paintings at Urban Art incorporates cat litter; another employs putty. He’s even been known to use tar for texture or caulk as glue.
“Whatever sticks to canvas, I use it,” he said. “I’m always experimenting.”
By using alternative materials for his work, he’s able to keep his selling prices reasonable while also producing quality artwork, he said.
“What I do, and I try to tell artists, is that you don’t have to get all your supplies from art stores,” he said. “You can produce the same stuff with high-quality house paint and other materials. ... Before I go to the art store, I go to Home Depot first.”
Zúñiga’s art resume is an impressive one, not just for the varied locations he has exhibited but also for his dedication to helping in the development and exposure of new artists, including Hispanic ones.
In addition to exhibiting at various locations in Kansas City, including the Kansas City Art Institute and Truman Hospital, he’s also shown his works in Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Tucson, Arizona; and London. He works with the Mexican Consulate at Oklahoma City to provide artwork for its new offices. His accolades include the ArtsKC Virtuoso Award, given for his volunteer efforts to guide Kansas City Art Institute students in finding art spaces for exhibiting and selling their art.
For the past 15 years, he has volunteered with the Kansas City Art Council in identifying new talents for its programs, and he also volunteers for the Mexican Consulate in Kansas City. A gallery is located within the same building as the consulate, so when people visit the consulate to process paperwork for passports or IDs, Zúñiga introduces them to artwork in the gallery to remind them of what can await them in America.
“You have to understand the Hispanic community,” he said. “We come here to work. I wanted to change that and show the kids that there are lots of things we can do when we’re here, not just work.”
Zúñiga was born in Mexico and moved to the U.S. at age 13, when his father’s job ended. Jobs were plentiful in Chicago at that time, so that’s where his family settled.
He always had a proclivity for art, but in his younger days he concentrated on photography. While pursuing a degree in photography at the University of Illinois at Chicago, he worked at a photo lab until digital technology ended the need for such labs. He continued to work as a wedding and events photographer. It wasn’t until he and his wife moved to Kansas City 24 years ago that he began painting.
“I always wanted to paint, but the canvas scared me. It was just my personal thing until I overcame it. I had to get my hands and paint into it,” he said. “Now it’s all I do. I love to paint.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.