Tanya McAlexander and Lynette VanWinkle have a shared journey.
They agree that the roads they traveled on that journey may have been different, but the struggles and fight to end them weren’t.
The pair have eating disorders. McAlexander has yo-yoed between excessive control of her eating then binge-eating. VanWinkle has fought with excessive weight, which led to poor body image.
Now, both are in recovery through Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic of Ozark Center, a regional mental health center that is part of Freeman Health System.
McAlexander and VanWinkle will be among 22 people who will share their journeys with eating disorders in an art exhibit, “Reflections of Hunger: Disordered Eating and Body Image Through Their Eyes,” opening Thursday, June 29, at the Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.. The exhibit opening reception is set for 5:30 p.m.
The exhibit, running through July 31, will feature 26 works that include paintings, photography, sketches, sculptures, clay designs, mixed media, and writings. Some of the works focus on eating disorders and others on body image, allowing viewers to see the many facets of eating disorders, said Dr. Jenny Copeland, a licensed psychologist and director of Reconnect.
Not all the artwork was created by clients of Reconnect. Some are the work of family members of clients. One of the pieces is an angry letter written by VanWinkle’s husband, Brice. It lashes out at eating disorders and how they impacted his wife and himself.
“It’s incredibly powerful,” said Copeland. “Several pieces are like that. Some are very raw and really are truthful and show how raw it is.”
For McAlexander and VanWinkle, the exhibit is a form of personal therapy coupled with the opportunity to educate the public about eating disorders.
“I’m hoping people will see how powerful art can be,” said McAlexander. “I’m hoping people will learn that eating disorders are not a choice and you have to learn that you’re perfect as you are, even if we aren’t the way we’re supposed to look.”
McAlexander grew up with a mother with an eating disorder, so she considers her own disorder to be learned.
“For me, I grew into it, and I don’t know if I was ever healthy with food,” the Joplin woman said.
For her, the disorder came in the form of cycles. She would severely restrict her eating and exercise excessively, while also consuming diet pills. Then, her body would be so out of balance that it would crave food, so she would overeat, she said.
At age 19, she sought grief counseling after her mother died. It was during that counseling that her eating disorder was flushed out. Through the years, she sought intermittent therapy for her disorder, but she continued through her cycles of depriving herself of food then binge eating.
Finally, she sought help through Reconnect and she’s learning to accept her body as it is.
“You have to learn to support yourself, so you aren’t broken,” she said.
VanWinkle said she has always struggled with being overweight. She would regularly diet and count calories, but she would get nowhere with it. She suspected she had a binge eating disorder, so she sought treatment through Reconnect about two and a half years ago.
Through therapy, she learned that she was over controlling her eating, her body, even her life, she said.
“We can’t let go of all that, but we can learn to let our bodies communicate its needs,” the Neosho woman said. “It’s a lot about behavior. Your body can tell you something, but you have to learn to practice it.”
One of the ways she learned to practice it was standing before a mirror and describing her body to herself. She started to see shapes in her body, many of them looking like a heart. It helped her learn to accept her body as it is. While she continues to struggle with acceptance of her body image, she’s also allowing self-love to win out, she said.
The Reconnect program was established in 2018 as Ozark Center’s first eating disorder treatment program. Such programs are a rarity across America, particularly in rural areas, said Copeland, and she has served as a consultant for establishing them elsewhere.
As an outpatient clinic, the program provides a team approach to treating a wide range of eating disorders, from binge eating to bulimia. The program offers therapy, dietary counseling, medical support, and a variety of support groups, among other services.
Last year, Ozark Center offered its first art exhibit on eating disorders, inspired by clients to have a voice about their disorders. It also served as a public education tool.
“It’s important to draw the public into it to support recovery,” said Copeland. “Everyone knows someone with an eating disorder whether they know it or not.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.