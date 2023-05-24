The staff of Spiva Center for the Arts knew they were in for some changes when they moved the community art center into the new Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue.
They just didn’t expect it to be at such consequential levels.
Since moving into the state-of-the-art Cornell Complex in November, the art center has experienced exponential growth in everything from program participation to the number of visitors it receives each week. It led the art center to hire another worker to meet the related demands on staff.
“Everything has increased,” said Heather Lesmeister, Spiva’s executive director, as she quoted some of the numbers from November through March.
Those numbers include:
• A 62% increase in visitors to Spiva.
• A 61% increase in its gift shop sales.
• A doubling in participation in Creation Station, its after-school program.
• A tripling in participation in Memories in the Making, its program for those with dementia-related disorders.
Those are numbers only for Spiva, not for all activities at the complex since its opening. It doesn’t include general visitors to the complex or those attending performances presented by Connect2Culture, an arts advocacy organization, and Pro Musica, our local chamber music presenter, both of which have offices in the complex. The complex includes a performance hall on the first floor, Spiva galleries on the second floor, and offices, classrooms and meeting rooms on the third floor. It also has an outdoor green for performances.
“I think some of (the growth for Spiva) is curiosity with the new building,” Lesmeister said. “But this is also something visual and performing artists can call their own.”
If Spiva’s 75th Membership Show is any measurement, regional artists have embraced the space as their own. The show, which was the opening exhibit at the Cornell Complex, drew so many entries that the works spilled from the Freeman Health System Main Gallery into the adjoining hallway. It included 170 pieces, an all-time high for the annual exhibit.
I’ve personally felt the impact of increased visitation to Spiva through my sales in the gift shop, which carries my handmade jewelry. In the first three months of Spiva operations at the complex, I earned more in gift show sales than I averaged about every six months in the gift shop at Spiva’s previous location at Third Street and Wall Avenue.
Aside from the 61% increase in overall sales in the gift shop, there have also been seven more artists added to the gift shop sellers’ roster, Lesmeister said.
Other changes
The increased sales can be attributed not only to more visitors and more artists’ work but also to the location of the gift shop in the complex and its display designs and lighting, Lesmeister said.
At Spiva’s previous location, the gift shop was around a corner of the lobby of the building. It wasn’t hidden, but it wasn’t easily seen when entering the building. Most of its lighting was from display windows, augmented by overhead lights.
In the Cornell Complex, it takes center stage behind the complex reception desk. Its display designs are more inviting than at the previous location, and its specialized lighting can be focused on specific pieces of artwork.
Spiva has also experienced a jump in the number of schoolchildren’s field trips to the center, as well as a surge in class enrollments, leading to the development of expanded programs. Lesmeister said one of the expansions being considered would focus on classes exclusively for senior citizens. The need for more programs for that demographic became evident when participation in Memories in the Making tripled, she said.
Such increases in everything at the art center has necessitated a campaign to attract more volunteers. Volunteer staffing and recruitment had been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, and active recruiting did not begin again until Spiva moved into the Cornell Complex. Lesmeister said that in just the past couple of months, 12 new volunteers have been interviewed.
The surge in popularity of the art center in its new location has placed such a demand on its staff that the organization hired an additional part-time worker, Kaitlyn Summers, to coordinate volunteers and social media. Until she was hired, those duties were spread across the staff of four, Lesmeister said.
I’m not surprised that the Cornell Complex has had such an impact on Spiva. It’s in a high-profile location, just a block from downtown, and on Seventh Street, a major east-west thoroughfare that is part of Route 66, which attracts national and international tourists.
Then figure in the years of anticipation of construction and opening of the Cornell Complex. Its sheer size and design beckon people to explore it.
“People are stopping to see the building and see how gorgeous and what quality it is, and they want to return,” Lesmeister said.
