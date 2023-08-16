Artists may be the most meditative bunch around, even if they may not realize it.
As they absorb themselves in their creative work, they block out everything around them. They are fully in the moment of creating.
That’s a form of meditation, according to Buddhist spiritual teachers. They’ll tell you that meditation is not solely about folding yourself into a lotus position and repeating mantras or focusing on each in and out breath. They say it can be anything — working in a garden, listening to a moving piece of music, restoring an antique — that is so absorbing that we become oblivious to the rest of the world around us. We are fully in the moment. We are aware of nothing else.
We need these kinds of momentary escapes considering the stress and anxiety of the world these days. They give us breathing room from the stress of work, family, overcommitment, and the bombardment of information in an overly connected world.
Ann Leach is a strong believer in meditative exercises for learning to declutter the mind and promoting calm. She approaches her creative pursuits — doodling and creating hand-stitched dolls — with meditative intent. She has also applied meditative exercises with her clients as a life coach and as a therapist for Ozark Center, the mental health organization from which she’s now retired.
She’ll note that the use of meditative practices to improve overall health is evidence based, that plenty of research has shown that meditative exercises can not only help reduce anxiety or depression, but it can also lower blood pressure and promote physical healing.
“It really has become my go-to for stress management,” Leach said. “It helped me with my therapy clients as well as my coaching clients. I used the techniques myself to let go of the intensity of the job and stay focused and helping clients.”
Having such firsthand experience with the power of meditative practices, Leach approached Spiva Center for the Arts about offering classes that focus on them. With Spiva’s endorsement, she developed the Calm Program, billing it as a support for “mindful living.”
The program includes Wellness Wednesdays and Soothing Saturdays, with offerings on either of the days designed for people 13 years and older. Registration fees are either $10 or $15, depending on the class, and people may enroll at any point during the series of classes.
The Wellness Wednesdays offerings include a 20-minute, guided meditation in a Spiva gallery and a stretching class. Previously, a journaling class was offered, as was a class in tai chi, an ancient Chinese art of slow, meditative exercises, but they have wound down.
On Soothing Saturdays, there are classes on yoga, creating mandalas and “slow stitching,” or sewing simply as a meditative practice rather than to create something. Also offered is Wabi Sabi Scrolls, in which found objects and slow stitching are used to create a scroll of personal goals.
Details of the classes and their times are available on the Spiva website, spivaarts.org, where people can register.
Leach considers Spiva to be a perfect environment for the Calm Program because the art it exhibits provides a calming environment. Also, offering it in a community location may encourage people to enroll if they can’t discipline themselves to do meditative exercises at home, she said.
“It offers permission to take some time for yourself,” she said.
While the classes will end late this month, it’s anticipated that a new round of them will be offered in the future, said Sarah Clements, Spiva education director.
“These were designed as a sampler for trying various techniques,” Leach said.
As a sampler, Leach said the program demonstrates that meditation as a form of stress management can come in many forms. By offering a smorgasbord of meditative exercises, she said people may find one that has the appeal that will drive them to continue the practice at home.
“The Calm Program is to slow people down, if we can get them to slow down enough to take the classes,” she said.
