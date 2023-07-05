This weekend will be a long one for some area filmmakers. Keep the coffee makers plugged in.
They’ll be testing their stamina, along with their creative and collaborative skills, under pressure in the 48-hour competition FilmSpiva.
The annual film marathon will challenge teams of filmmakers to develop film plots and scripts and to shoot scenes, then edit them into finished four-minute productions, all within 48 hours.
A competition of Spiva Center for the Arts in collaboration with Bookhouse Cinema, our local indie theater, FilmSpiva will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Spiva in the Cornell Complex at Seventh Street and Joplin Avenue. Contestants will pay their $25 entry fees and receive the criteria for the films.
The criteria are designed to ensure competitors do not formulate their films in advance. The teams will blind-pick film themes, which could be anything from a comedy to a documentary to a western or a musical. They’ll also be apprised of required film elements that include a prop, a line of dialogue or a general location.
The films will be required to have a PG rating, and any music used in the productions must be royalty free, said Shaun Conroy, competition coordinator.
After receiving the criteria, competitors will grab their video equipment, kick-start their creative juices, and hit the streets to begin shooting.
Contestants must return their completed films by 6:30 p.m. Sunday to Bookhouse, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway, where the entries will be publicly screened beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Following the screenings, film-themed trophies will be presented for Best Editing or Cinematography, Best Story or Concept, Best Acting-Male, Best Acting-Female and Best Picture in both adult and youth categories.
Because the competition is open to any age, Conroy noted that in fairness to young, less experienced filmmakers, the Best Picture category is divided into adult and youth groups. Bookhouse is sponsoring scholarships for young filmmakers who cannot afford the entry fee, Conroy said. Those interested in a scholarship may contact Conroy at sconroy@spivaarts.org.
There are tricks to producing a film in such a time crunch, said Conroy and past competitors. With time management of the essence, the key is reigning in production excesses. A simple storyline with limited cast, dialogue and scene changes, along with simplicity of props and costumes, saves considerable time, past competitors have told me. They’ve also recommended editing on the go to reduce the chances of later having to reshoot and edit scenes.
Beyond these creative tricks, it’s digital technology at everyone’s fingertips that makes film creation possible in 48 hours. Smartphones with video and editing capabilities, drones for capturing overhead scenes and computers in which editing software is standard make such competitions something even amateur filmmakers can enter.
“It’s really your imagination, not your tools,” Conroy said.
It has been the increasing availability of filmmaking technology that has made such competitions common across America. In Missouri, there are 48-hour competitions in Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis, in addition to the one hosted by Spiva and one held at Ozark Christian College.
FilmSpiva began 13 years ago and has grown to attracting 10 to 12 teams, and it has expanded to include a Halloween edition. Generally, the teams are composed of seasoned filmmakers, but there have been competitors as young as middle school.
It’s a marathon that’s not for those with a shortage of adrenaline and discipline or an inability to collaborate and compromise in short order.
“Forty-eight hours is difficult,” Conroy said. “It’s a challenge to write, edit, get music on there in 48 hours. ... It’s a lot of effort to do that in that short amount of time.”
