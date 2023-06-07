Children’s camps: They’re the great summer recharger.
They’re a chance for parents to recharge from their moppets’ summer energy while shooing them off to kindle new friendships, learn new skills and build lasting memories. Every child should have the opportunity to experience it.
For children who are art-centric, whether preferring visual or performing arts, there are plenty of camps to choose from beginning in June.
Visual arts
For those interested in the visual arts, Joplin’s Spiva Center for the Arts and Carthage’s artCentral have plenty of offerings. Spiva’s camps begin June 13 and run to early August, and artCentral’s will be held in July.
Spiva’s camps are all three days in length, meeting from noon to 4 p.m. at the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. They cover a range of mediums for 6- through 17-year-olds, and all of them are $30, reduced from $100 through a grant Spiva was awarded from the Corley Memorial Trust.
Here’s a rundown of Spiva’s offerings. Camps that have already filled up aren’t listed, but they’re an indication that early registration is recommended.
• A beading camp for 6- through 11-year-olds will kick off the summer offerings. It runs June 13-15.
• From June 20-22, a papier mâché camp will be held, as will one that explores the colors and expressions of the galaxy in a variety of mediums. Both are for 6- through 11-year-olds.
• From June 27-29, a drawing camp is scheduled for 6- through 11-year-olds.
• Camps that were scheduled for the first week of July have already filled up, so the next camp will not be held until July 11-13. Aimed at 6- through 11-year-olds, it will focus on ancient Greek art and techniques used to create it.
• From July 18-20, a clay camp will be held for 12- through 16-year-olds, and a comic and manga camp will be held for 12- through 17-year-olds.
• A final camp is set for Aug. 1-3 and will focus on storytelling and illustrations. It’s for 8- through 12-year-olds.
More information on the classes is available at www.spivaarts.org, where registration may be completed.
Camps at artCentral, 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, will run July 10-4 and July 17-21 and will have a “Magical Mystery Tour” theme focusing on art inspired by Andy Warhol, the Beatles, Marisol and Peter Max. Youngsters will explore clay and glass work, drawing, painting, photography, collage and more.
Both morning and afternoon camps will be held for 8- through 14-year-olds. All the camps are $35, and scholarships are available. Registrations begins Wednesday, June 14, and may be completed at www.artcentralcarthage.org or by phoning 417-358-4404.
Performing arts
Youngsters who are interested in the performing arts can find camps through Joplin Little Theatre, Dream Theatre in cooperation with Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, Midwest Regional Ballet Company and School, and Karen’s Dance Studio.
• Sessions at Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 W. First St., will be held July 10-14 and July 17-21. The camps will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. both weeks.
The first week, “Game Night,” will focus on a production in which a family game night goes bad, and the second week’s production will be “Summer Camp Gone Wrong.”
The camps are $70 and scholarships are available. For more information and to register, phone 417-623-3638.
• Dream Theatre of Joplin will offer two sessions of “Tom Brown’s Summer Theater” in cooperation with Carthage’s Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre, 2466 Old 66 Blvd., which will host the camps.
The sessions, designed for 5- through 15-year-olds, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4, and will focus on singing, acting, dancing and more.
The cost for either session is $40, and registration may be completed at www.joplinlittletheatre.org or by phoning 417-358-9665.
• Midwest Regional Ballet, 2101 Stephens Blvd., will offer a one-day camp for 3- through 5-year-olds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. For more information, phone 417-439-9549.
• Summer camps at Karen’s Dance Studio, 2113 Davis Blvd., will be held June 19-July 28, and they include offerings for youngsters 2 and older. Registration may be completed online at www.karensdancestudio.com.
Camps listed fill up quickly, so early registration is urged.
