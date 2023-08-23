Southwest Missouri will become a giant art canvas during two weekends in September when regional artists fan out to capture outdoor scenes in plein air paint-outs.
The first paint-out, Paint the Ozarks Plein Air Paint-Out, a 24-hour competition presented by Spiva Center for the Arts, is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10.
The second one, Pierce City Fall Festival Plein Art Paint-Out, hosted by the Pierce City Arts Council, will feature one day of painting on Saturday, Sept. 23. It’s not a competitive event but rather part of the community’s annual festival and a testing ground for possibly having a competitive paint-out in the future.
Such outdoor paint-outs test painters’ skills in capturing the ever-changing light, colors and shadows of the day or, in the case of the Joplin competition, the night.
Because there is no control over the outdoor elements, artists must work quickly, veering from attention to detail. There simply isn’t time to capture all the details when the light or colors are constantly changing. One moment, the colors may be brilliant. An hour later, they may be muted by shadows or by rain, which is why paint-outs are held rain or shine. Rain can add mood, even drama, to a painting.
It allows painters to choose any subject matter, as long as it’s outdoors. Some painters may opt for images of the downtown districts or historic buildings or homes, while others may choose parks or other outdoor settings. At Joplin’s paint-out, some may wait until dark to paint under the glows cast by the evening light, which is why it’s a 24-hour paint-out.
This is the second year for Paint the Ozarks Plein Air Paint-Out. Last year, the competition drew 24 painters from as far away as Kansas City and Lake of the Ozarks.
The paint-out will kick off with registration at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Spiva Center for the Arts in the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St. It’s open to all painters, regardless of experience. Entry fee is $35 with a $10 discount for members of Spiva and the Joplin Regional Artists Coalition. Following time stamping of their canvases to ensure no works were painted prior to the competition, artists will scatter across town to begin painting. The public may watch as painters work.
The works must be completed for judging at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Spiva. Prizes will be $500 for first, $300 for second and $200 for third. There also will be a Steve and Diana Graddy Purchase Prize, guaranteeing a sale for at least one artist.
An exhibit of entries will be held through Saturday, Oct. 14, at Spiva. For people wishing to add a plein air painting to their art collection, this is an opportunity to buy a piece.
Judge for the competition will be award-winning artist and workshop presenter Farley Lewis of Springfield. Lewis was in the sign and graphic design business until 2018 when he became a full-time artist. Since then, he has won several awards, including best of show, in plein air competitions, and he has been profiled by Plein Air Magazine and others. He won first place in last year’s Paint the Ozarks competition.
In addition to judging the competition, Lewis will lead a workshop on plein air painting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the lower pavilion of Wildcat Park. While preregistration isn’t required for the competition, it is for the workshop. The deadline for registering is Friday, Aug. 26, and it may be completed online at https://spivaarts.org/paint-the-ozarks. The workshop fee is $175.
The Pierce City Plein Air Paint-Out will begin with check-in at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the festival registration booth at Pierce City South Park, 100 S. Elm St. Like the Joplin paint-out, painters’ canvases will be time-stamped before artists strike out across town to capture scenes.
Painting will close at 3:30 p.m. when participants may begin showing their works through the end of the fall festival at 6 p.m. A possible gallery exhibit of the paintings is being considered.
For more information, email beckygolubski39@yahoo.com or natebillings@gmail.com.
I’ve learned that artists who practice plein air painting are charged by painting life in the moment and that neither rain nor the dark of night can keep them from it. It requires them to have a critical eye for the changing values of their subject matter as they paint, which makes them better painters, they say.
People wishing to watch these artists as they paint locally will have a good chance of finding them at Grand Falls and the historic Redings Mill bridge or in the Murphysburg Residential Historic District, just west of the central downtown district. These were popular painting sites in last year’s competitions.
