I just displayed my new kitchen art on its nail — a 2020 calendar featuring 12 months of scenic outhouses. February is especially stunning with its juxtaposition of splinters and snow-capped mountains.
Although I hate to confess how many calendars I’ve scribbled through in my lifetime, I freely admit that I’m hooked on these old-fashioned printed paper records. I’ll never go digital when it comes to counting my days.
I suspect it’s a generational thing. I grew up in a kitchen with a designated calendar nail. And within a few days of moving into this house, I hammered my calendar nail on the side of a cabinet and hung up 1996.
Likewise, my grandma and aunts had calendars that swung from the same nails for decades. A paper calendar to measure the year was considered as essential to a kitchen as a plastic cup to measure flour.
Although I forked over $12 for my 2020 kitchen art, Mom never spent a penny on a calendar. Many businesses were happy to print their names and phone numbers on calendars and hand them out each January to regular customers. That way, when you jotted the time for your gallbladder checkup or Aunt Ethelene’s birthday party, you’d see the name of your friendly banker or funeral home.
While the calendar nail never showed any wear and tear, our thin freebie calendars looked like they’d been dragged through a blizzard by March. Mom often removed the calendar from its nail when she made a telephone call on the landline, which was anchored to the wall in the dining room. She’d sit on the gossip bench and consult the calendar while making appointments and plans.
The calendar’s nail hole widened from frequent trips to the gossip bench, and by May, the hole would rip. Mom would poke a new one under the original or beside it if she was in a hurry. And that usually was the case. Come September, the calendar looked like it’d been attacked by a swarm of woodpeckers and would be hanging askew. You had to cock your head sideways while recording a birthday party or dentist appointment.
My pricey outhouse calendar is printed on heavy stock and should survive 2020 intact. I’m not so hopeful about July, though.
Vines have completely swallowed the little privy, and I’d say its days are numbered.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques,” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
