Sadie Lewallen (left), 13, and Kinlee Cook, 11, prepare coffee bean bags on Monday at Watered Gardens as part of a Martin Luther King Jr. volunteer project with the Joplin Youth Volunteer Corps. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we watched how a civil rights advocate was honored. 

Missouri Southern State University students and staff members volunteered in a day of service as part of events recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Public hearings for upcoming water and sewer rate increases. 
  • An assessment of regional tourism impact.
  • Updates to Missouri's recreational marijuana laws. 

