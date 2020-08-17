The mask debate returns to the Joplin City Council tonight and we'll be there. Residents also are lining up to speak.
The council adopted a mask ordinance July 8 amid a regional increase in cases after hearing recommendations from both local hospitals and doctors who are treating COVID-19 patients. However, many residents were opposed.
The mask measure expires at 11:59 p.m. today unless there is council action to extend the requirement.
In other COVID-19 news, city officials said today that Joplin's number of active COVID-19 cases has nearly doubled in a week, and hospitalizations also are higher than last week.
And at Pittsburg State University, 11 students who planned to live on campus have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 700 students were tested.
Kim Barker also will have a story about Luke Henke, a high school math teacher at Columbus Unified Schools who was the only teacher in the state of Kansas to receive the presidential excellence award in mathematics. He also received $10,000.
We'll also tell you about the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line.
