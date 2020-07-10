FILE - In this Thursday, July 2, 2020 file photo, a mannequin wears a face mask in the window of a store in Commerce, Calif. On Friday, July 10, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that wearing a face mask for extended periods of time can cause pleurisy, an inflammation of the lining around the lung. Multiple experts told The Associated Press there is no medical evidence that wearing a face mask could lead to this condition.