An emotional week across the region continued as people continued learning about the mask ordinance that goes into effect on Saturday. Further south, Neosho residents dealt with the opposite direction — while the city repealed its COVID-19 ordinance, businesses didn't plan on a lot of changes to their capacities or policies on wearing masks and washing hands.

You'll find stories about both of those things in Saturday's edition of the Globe. Also over the weekend:

• Comet Neowise is now visbile in the morning sky. Learn more about the celestial visitor and how to spot it.

• A group working for racial equity in law enforcement, Joplin for Justice, talks about two new campaigns it is working on.

• The pandemic is delaying a trial for a man potentially facing the death penalty after being accused of killing his estranged wife's lover and shooting his wife.

