Mask protest

Linda Rook holds a sign in protest of Joplin's mask ordinance on Friday at Joplin City Hall. Globe | Roger Nomer

We survived another week of 2020, so congratulations to us all!

Friday in the Globe's newsroom, like many days over the past few weeks, focused on masks. Similar to yesterday's effort in Joplin, many of Jasper County's cities now have cloth face masks available. Because the city of Joplin and many nationwide businesses such as Walmart will be requiring them soon, the Jasper County Health Department's effort will help make sure that people who need to get things from those stores can do so.

You can read about that and more in the Globe over the weekend, including:

  • As this email was being written, almost 100 people joined a protest of Joplin's mask ordinance was being held outside city hall. We'll speak to protesters about why they spoke out this evening.
  • We'll have an in-depth report about the public's buy-in of Joplin's mask ordinance. The level of participation in mask wearing is high across the city.
  • The Carthage School District is proceeding with an in-person graduation ceremony despite the city recording a majority of the county's COVID-19 cases.

We hope you stay cool this weekend.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.

Recommended for you