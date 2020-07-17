We survived another week of 2020, so congratulations to us all!
Friday in the Globe's newsroom, like many days over the past few weeks, focused on masks. Similar to yesterday's effort in Joplin, many of Jasper County's cities now have cloth face masks available. Because the city of Joplin and many nationwide businesses such as Walmart will be requiring them soon, the Jasper County Health Department's effort will help make sure that people who need to get things from those stores can do so.
You can read about that and more in the Globe over the weekend, including:
- As this email was being written, almost 100 people joined a protest of Joplin's mask ordinance was being held outside city hall. We'll speak to protesters about why they spoke out this evening.
- We'll have an in-depth report about the public's buy-in of Joplin's mask ordinance. The level of participation in mask wearing is high across the city.
- The Carthage School District is proceeding with an in-person graduation ceremony despite the city recording a majority of the county's COVID-19 cases.
We hope you stay cool this weekend.
