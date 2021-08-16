CARTHAGE, Mo. —The Carthage School District is starting its third school year in the pandemic on Aug. 23 with a mask-optional back-to-school plan and a goal of providing additional resources for mental health needs for students.
The Carthage Board of Education unanimously approved the 2021-2022 Tigers Together back-to-school plan in a 6-0 vote during its regular meeting Monday.
The panel also accepted the resignation of the board’s president and longtime member Lee Elliff Pound on Aug. 6. Her resignation letter cited nothing more specific than “personal reasons” for the apparently abrupt action, and neither she nor the board have made any public comments about the matter since.
Superintendent Mark Baker said the safety plan is a result of two to three months of discussions among board members at which they received input from local medical leaders, students, area superintendents and community members.
Last week, the board heard from Mercy Hospital Carthage representatives about vaccines and what they’ve been seeing locally with COVID-19.
“There was a lot of good information presented to us,” Baker said. “I also put out a survey for the public to tell me your ideas and thoughts regarding masking because obviously, that’s the No. 1 reason people are concerned about the plan, whether we’re going to require masking or not.”
Baker said a draft of the 2021-2022 Tigers Together plan has been available on the school website since June with final revisions made this month. The 15-page plan mirrors the safety protocols the district implemented over the summer and last year.
Highlights from the plan:
• Masks are encouraged and will only be required to be worn while on buses, which follows an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Buses will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals, with handrails and seats included.
• Students and staff will be properly distanced to avoid close contact. Desks and tables will be disinfected between student usage.
• Water fountains will not be used. Students should bring a filled water bottle from home. Water bottle refilling stations will be available.
• Temperature checks will not be conducted daily. Families and staff must stay home if sick.
• In-person instruction will be five days per week with health and safety precautions in place. Aside from limited, specific COVID-19 health-related concerns, Carthage students should plan to attend school in person. In the event of an entire school or district closure, all students will shift to online learning for the duration of the closure.
• Carthage has partnered with LAUNCH for grades K through eight and Edgenuity for grades nine to 12 to deliver curriculum and instruction to students who wish to learn online. Families opting for online learning must call their child’s school before Friday.
• The decision to attend school online due to specific COVID-19 concerns will be made one semester at a time and will last the entire semester.
• Extracurricular activities, including athletics and clubs, will continue as long as in-person learning opportunity exists for students.
• Students who come in close contact with a COVID-19 case and were not wearing a mask will be quarantined. If masking is done consistently and correctly, the student will not be quarantined. If the student is vaccinated, the student will not be quarantined.
• Staff and students 12 years and up will not be required to be vaccinated.
Patrick Scott, board member, asked about what type of situation would have to occur for the district to mandate masks. Baker said they’re talking with the Jasper County Health Department for ideas and are using the model if 10% of a building is quarantined or tested positive for COVID-19, everyone in the building must wear masks. The mask mandate would be lifted once the building drops down to at least 5% of overall positive cases, and the original policy will be reinstated.
In other business, the board reviewed its member replacement process. Applications to become a board member can be submitted starting Aug. 24. The deadline to submit an application is 4 p.m. Sept. 7. The board committee will review applications, conduct interviews and will select a new candidate by Sept. 20, at which time a finalist will be sworn in.
