Schools, colleges and universities found themselves pivoting today to some practices and procedures not seen in months as the omicron variant continues to surge.
We'll have the latest on which school districts and higher education institutions are temporarily revising their safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise.
We also are looking at the latest hospitalization rates for Joplin-area hospitals.
All this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
Stay safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.