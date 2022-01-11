Masks

Missouri Southern sophomore Trinity Hawkins takes notes during professor Ayla Schmick's behavioral analysis class in October 2020 at MSSU.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Schools, colleges and universities found themselves pivoting today to some practices and procedures not seen in months as the omicron variant continues to surge.

We'll have the latest on which school districts and higher education institutions are temporarily revising their safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise.

We also are looking at the latest hospitalization rates for Joplin-area hospitals.

All this and more can be found at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.

Stay safe.

Tags

Trending Video

Emily Younker is the managing editor at the Joplin Globe. Contact: eyounker AT joplinglobe DOT com.