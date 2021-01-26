Residents can learn the findings of a proposed parks master plan at a meeting Wednesday.
The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Joplin History and Mineral Museum, 504 S. Schifferdecker Ave. The museum is located west of the Joplin Aquatic Park inside Schifferdecker Park.
Brian Sturm, a landscape architect, and Jenna Baker, an urban planner, of Landworks Studio in Olathe, Kansas, were hired by the city as consultants to assemble the proposed master plan.
That work involved becoming acquainted with the city's parks and features, gathering public input from open house meetings and from surveys, working with city staff to compile its recommendations and observations, and then writing the proposed plan.
A survey was mailed randomly last fall to several thousand Joplin residents to ensure statistically validity before it was provided to the public. It then was posted online at www.joplinroadmap.com to take input from any Joplin resident who wished to participate.
The open house forum was held Nov. 26 at the Joplin Senior Center. Most of those who attended that meeting were there to speak in favor of developing trails within the city for mountain bike riding. They favored something like a bike park that recently was built in Neosho with a variety of riding obstacles for all ages and skill levels.
Residents who gave input at the meeting also favored building more trails and increasing trail connectivity across the city.
At that meeting, Sturm said that in acquainting himself with the features of Joplin's parks, one new feature that might be considered is a splash park. Replacing the pool at Ewert Park with a splash park is recommended by another consulting group that specifically conducted a study of Ewert pool.
Another group of Joplin's young residents turned out during a public input session for Ewert pool to promote an expansion of the skatepark at Ewert Park.
Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, said at the public input session for the master plan that projects listed in the plan would be developed with funding from a quarter-cent sales tax for parks and stormwater projects of voters agree later this year to renew the tax. Voters passed the tax 20 years ago and renewed it 10 years ago for another 10-year cycle. It has provided about $15 million over that 10-year span for parks projects and maintenance.
The parks master plan will be presented for consideration of the City Council on Feb. 8.
