Matt Harding, who has been the North Middle School principal for the past six years, has been named assistant superintendent of operations for Joplin Schools, the district announced Wednesday.
Harding will begin on July 1. He succeeds Kerry Sachetta, who will become the district's superintendent upon Melinda Moss' retirement from the position this summer.
“I am honored and humbled to support the mission and vision of Joplin Schools in this new role," Harding said in a statement. "I have learned so much from the students, teachers and families I served at Joplin High School and North Middle School. My family and I are invested in this community, and I look forward to building upon the wonderful educational experiences that Joplin Schools has to offer.”
Harding has been with Joplin Schools for 23 years serving in different roles. He began his teaching career in 1999 at Joplin High School as a social studies teacher, and he eventually served as chair of the social science department. He also coached football and baseball for many years.
Harding was promoted to assistant principal of Joplin High School in October 2010. As assistant principal, he managed the discipline and attendance of the sophomore class while working directly with the faculty to improve academics.
Following the May 2011 tornado, Harding was charged with the responsibility of daily operations at the JHS temporary ninth- and 10th-grade campus at what is now Memorial Education Center. He earned the Southwest Missouri Association of Secondary Schools Principals' Assistant Principal of the Year Award in 2016.
Harding also has served on the district's long-range facilities planning committee and the facility assessment team. In 2016, his peers voted for him to chair the district's health benefits committee.
“Matt Harding’s experience as a middle school and high school administrator and his service on a number of committees for the district has prepared him for his new role, and we are excited that he will be joining our administrative team," Sachetta said in a statement.
Harding holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Missouri Southern State University, a master’s degree in education administration from William Woods University and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Southwest Baptist University. He is currently completing doctoral studies in educational leadership at William Woods University.
“Mr. Harding will provide the students and staff of Eagle Nation excellent service as the assistant superintendent of operations," Moss said in a statement. "He is always ready and willing to help if an issue arises. He has the 'whatever it takes' attitude, work ethic and intelligence necessary for success. There is no task treated as an inconvenience or beneath him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.