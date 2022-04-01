Max Buetow has been named CoxHealth’s next president and CEO, to be effective in June, the health system’s board of directors recently announced.
Buetow will succeed Steve Edwards, who has held the chief executive role since 2012 and is retiring at the end of May.
Buetow is currently CoxHealth’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, overseeing the leadership and management of operations for CoxHealth’s six regional hospitals, including those in Lamar and Monett. He also previously worked as vice president of Cox Medical Group and as a director of CoxHealth’s neurological clinics. He holds degrees from Canisus College in Buffalo, New York, and Drury University in Springfield.
“In Max Buetow, we found the right person to continue CoxHealth’s high-level focus on patient care. He has demonstrated his passion for this organization, for our patients and for our 12,500 CoxHealth team members,” said Rob Fulp, chair of the board of directors, in a statement. “We are excited for all he will bring to the table as we embark on CoxHealth’s next chapter. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Steve’s leadership, and Max will continue to expand on the great work Steve has done.”
Buetow said he aims to deliver the best care for patients and build on CoxHealth’s reputation as an employer where people can enjoy a fulfilling career.
“I am committed to leading with integrity, humility and compassion, putting the interests of our patients and organization before my own,” he said in a statement. “I will seek the wisdom of others and encourage open debate. I will focus on creating clear expectations and a culture of accountability, always holding myself and our team to the highest standard. Ultimately, we will bring together our individual talents and energies to produce exceptional results for those who need us the most.”
His selection as president and CEO was unanimously approved by the board after a nine-member committee conducted a four-month search alongside national executive talent firm NuBrick Partners.
