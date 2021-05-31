Joplin's mayor was among several good Samaritans who recently gave aid to a man whose arm was severed after he fell beneath a train.
The rescue happened about 9:20 a.m. May 20 at 10th Street and Murphy Boulevard.
The injured man is Daniel Kroll of Joplin, who has been hospitalized since the accident and posted on social media that he underwent surgery. An account on gofundme.com has been established for Kroll to help him financially because of the accident.
Kroll posted recently that his condition is good and that he was hoping to be dismissed from the hospital soon. He said he was near the tracks, dropped his cellphone and crawled under the idle train to retrieve the phone when the train suddenly started to move.
Mayor Ryan Stanley was on his way to a meeting at City Hall when he stopped for the passing train at a crossing there. He said the train was moving forward and backward to adjust cars while the auto traffic was stopped.
As the train moved again, he saw a motorist get out and yell something at the train engineer, who was about 30 yards away.
"The engineer started forward and then was backing up," Stanley said. "I don't know when he (Kroll) got injured, but he crossed over the tracks and he looked back and then I could see he had been hurt. Stanley pulled to the side of the street and jumped out. He saw that the man's arm had been cut off below the shoulder," and Kroll was lying on ground.
Stanley took off his necktie and tied it around Kroll's shoulder as a tourniquet. "As I was doing that, another guy was talking to him, telling him, 'We got you, bud. Just lay still.'" A nurse practitioner also came to help, and Stanley let her take over.
Someone had called 911 and soon they could hear the sirens of the approaching police, fire and ambulance. Stanley said he gave police a statement about what had happened.
After Kroll was stabilized in the hospital, he contacted Stanley on Facebook, the mayor said.
"He said, 'Let's get together for lunch when I get out of here,'" Stanley said. Kroll posted also that he heard back from Stanley, who told him, "God has bigger plans for you."
Stanley said no one panicked at the scene. "This was a very slow-moving tragedy. It wasn't a burning car. It was a straightforward problem. The last time I was in that position and kind of turned the emotion off was 10 years ago after the tornado."
Stanley said he and the others worked like a team, though he expressed appreciation to police, firefighters and EMTs, whom he called "the pros."
"I would love to connect with him (Kroll) and with everybody who helped him," Stanley said. "I would love to know the other people."
