Joplin city officials have had two meetings regarding a Dec. 6 insistence by the police union for a fast wage increase they said is needed to fill jobs and retain officers at the Joplin Police Department.
Shelby Howard, a retired 20-year veteran of the department, said two weeks ago that talks between city administration and representatives of the Fraternal Order of Police, Southwest Missouri Lodge 27, have resumed over pay and officer retention.
Howard, who is the FOP president, said the department is again experiencing a drain of officers, particularly those with at least five years of experience, enough to meet the expectations and demands of the job.
To retain the existing officers still on the force, “the city’s leadership must take immediate steps that are designed to retain police officers, and that time is now,” Howard said.
At the council’s most recent session Monday night, Mayor Ryan Stanley said that since the Dec. 6 meeting, council representatives have met with police and city administrators twice and have reviewed a transcript of the comments from the previous council meeting.
The city is in the process of commissioning an internal equity study on city jobs and pay levels.
In addition, the city manager had already created a committee to explore internal equity points with police and fire having two representatives on that committee and all other city departments having one. The mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez also are sitting on that committee to report back to the council.
There also is a police resource study that is due to be completed in early February.
“We have been marching down this path for some time,” the mayor said, “but the FOP probably doesn’t think we are marching fast enough.”
Councilman Chuck Copple, a retired firefighter, said he supports the approach of working as a committee to address the issues but “I have a major problem with time frame” because of the studies being out.
He said Fayetteville, Arkansas, is offering hiring bonuses of $5,000 and $10,000, twice the amount Joplin offers for certified officers. He also said that Duquesne has bumped officer pay there to over $20 an hour, but “the bulk of (our officer pay) is $18 an hour with triple the workload.” The city also competes with ambulance services that he said offer higher local pay.
“We need to have this action, not in the slow gear we seem to operate on,” Copple said.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone agrees it would be great to jump into high gear and solve the problems. “But the money comes in slow,” he said. “Let’s be thinking proactively of keeping the people we already have.”
Councilman Gary Shaw, who dealt with this issue during his tenure as mayor, said that while having discussions is good, he agreed that the city is going to have take more immediate action to achieve some of the goals sought by public safety workers.
“We have been wrestling this dragon for years,” Stanley said. He reviewed a series of efforts that have been made in the last few years starting with pay increase for only those public safety workers about three years ago when city funds were tight. “That was one that was very contested among council because we were using public safety to fund it to keep our pay competition.”
Then the city asked voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to go to the underfunded public safety pension fund and move newer workers to a well-funded retirement plan.
Those employees who transferred to the new retirement fund “got to keep 10% of their pay. They didn’t have to put their money into the pension. It wasn’t a pay raise, it was just a positive cash flow,” after the 2019 proposition was approved by voters.
“We fast forward to fall 2020, and we know we did an across-the-board increase of 9% (for most full-time city workers),” the mayor said. “Here we are in 2021 and here comes another increase. When we passed the 9%, the city manager proposed an internal equity study to try to keep pay competitive,” which is being started soon.
“But every time we give a pay increase, it’s always been trumped” by other regional cities, Stanley said. “There’s always going to be that other agency out there that’s going to (top) us on where we are, and that just means the work never stops. We’ll never get done with this, in my opinion, because I think it’s harder to find good people that want the work because the job is a tough, tough job, and it is such a scarce resource of people willing to do this work.”
Stanley said the city needs a process it can use when presented with wage concerns rather than trying to scramble for answers and funding without a procedure.
“I want to support our police officers. I want to support the FOP,” he said. “I hate that I am hearing that morale is down. At the same time, my thought is, how do I create something repeatable we can lean into as time goes on? That’s why I think this internal equity study has a lot of value.”
The mayor also questioned how the city should give raises that are not planned or funded by an identified revenue source.
“If I were going to be on council for the next four years, or next eight years, I would want to create something repeatable and not a one-time fix” that requires creating funding, the mayor said. “Now, will that make the FOP frustrated? Yes, because it’s not fast enough. At the same time, whenever we do something fast in this city, we don’t do it very well.”
City Manager Nick Edwards said he could work with those involved in the internal equity study to come up with a realistic time. They had expected to have it done midyear 2022. He said he would ask if there is a way to speed up the study results.
The city manager said he will get back to the council within a week on what might be done to get the study completed as soon as possible.
