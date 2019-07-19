Members of the Joplin City Council will meet within a week or two with the firm contracted to conduct a search for city manager candidates.
The firm, Strategic Government Resources of Keller, Texas, will use council input to develop advertising materials for the search and criteria for selecting finalists to submit for consideration, said Mayor Gary Shaw.
The mayor said he asked council members to submit in writing the qualities they would like to see in candidates.
"Everybody has opinions," Shaw said. "Some think we need a hard boss; others think we need a great leader."
The mayor said he would entertain a candidate "who has the ability to work with people and has a calling to work with citizens. It takes a special person to handle daily operations of the city" as well as being a respected community leader. It is a demanding job, he said.
"People have no idea the meetings they are involved in on a daily basis," Shaw said. "There is a lot going on," not only in day-to-day business but with the city's wrapup of its tornado recovery, projects in which the city participates with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and nonprofit agencies, and other responsibilities.
"There are a lot of great things on our plate, and we just need someone to hep coordinate that," Shaw said.
Council members called for a person with a bachelor's or master's degree in public administration, previous experience as a city manager and/or assistant city manager, knowledge of budgeting and financial matters, and someone who would keep open lines of communication with the council and city department heads.
An open and clear communicator who is honest and believes in transparency were mentioned by several council members in lists submitted to the mayor, though names are not attached to the lists.
Other comments given to the mayor by council members included:
• "Someone who would be engaged in the development of historic downtown Joplin, willing to work with the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Joplin Alliance, the Historic Preservation Commission and Connect2Culture."
• "Willing to delegate responsibilities and confer with all council members. Our council members have a wide range of backgrounds and expertise, and can be a valuable resource to the city manager."
• "Vision: Someone who can collaborate with staff, citizens and relevant entities to create a vision for our community. They should be the primary driver of the vision, but his/her vision should include input from others — not his sole ideas."
• "Obstacles: Someone who proactively identifies our top obstacles every year and gives clear recommendations on how the council could move forward to address those issues."
• "Solutions: When council has an issue to tackle, the city manager shouldn’t present all the things we cannot do (although this is helpful information). The city manager should present possible paths forward."
• "A city manager should be someone who is able to work under significant pressure, represent the city in a positive manner, and be a good negotiator."
The city's health department director, Dan Pekarek, has been serving as interim manager in the wake of the departure of Sam Anselm in March.
