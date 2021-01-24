Joplin's mayor said there will be future discussions by the City Council on what to do about Ewert Park pool, and he wants to explore the options presented by a community group of East Town residents as part of those talks.
But the cost involved in operating a pool there will likely be a consideration in deciding whether to keep a pool or replace it with a splash park, he cautioned.
"City Council has two primary discussions to conduct," Mayor Ryan Stanley said in response to Globe questions about the concerns of East Town residents regarding the pool.
"We need to discuss our funding availability, the cost of the work, and what resources we have to deploy," he said. "I am confident that the proposed August renewal of the parks and stormwater sales tax will be the main funding source, but we will have to offset Ewert expenses against other needs in the community. The first discussion will be how to fund the proposed changes."
A quarter-cent city sales tax funds parks and stormwater capital projects. The tax expires early next year, and the city is preparing to put it on the August ballot to ask voters for a third 10-year renewal.
The council also will need to appoint a residents committee to present projects proposed for the use of the sales tax money to the community before the election, Stanley said.
"City Council has already begun compiling (a list of) logical individuals to partner with the city," he said. "Many of the citizens that have been the most vocal toward Ewert improvements are on that proposed list."
As for the ultimate decision what's to come at Ewert, the mayor said he cannot speak for the council on requests brought to the panel by resident Fred Palmer, a representative of the Ewert Park Stakeholder Committee.
"Speaking personally as a council member, I am more than happy to explore how we can bring most if not all of the recommendations to fruition," he said. "We need to honor the rich history and significance of Ewert Park. If we move forward toward turning the pool into a splash park/ice rink, operationally the city will save tens of thousands of dollars in ... expenses. I believe that it would be more than reasonable to take some of those savings and reinvest into preserving the park’s history and ability to host community gatherings."
Consultants from the firm of Water's Edge in Lenexa, Kansas, estimated costs at $4.8 million to $4.9 million to convert the pool into a splash park. A pool rebuild or renovation with splash features is estimated at $5.9 million to $6 million because that would require new plumbing.
Members of the stakeholder committee were asked by city staff if they would consider any other ideas for the park if it was not feasible to rebuild the pool.
A subcommittee of that group recommended several projects:
• An amphitheater with seating to stage plays and concerts and other performances. Palmer, a member of the East Town group, said this suggestion had overwhelming support. The amphitheater could replace a diamond-shaped basketball court built in the park that is not adequate for the sport, he said.
• A mural depicting life in East Town and activities in the park and pool.
• Decorations of Afrocentric art and history.
• An upgrade to another basketball court in the park that is located next to Joplin Creek. It needs a fence to keep balls from bouncing into the creek, as well as paint and other repairs.
• A multiuse pavilion with a shade and rain cover.
Palmer told the council at a meeting earlier this month there was a fear in the Black community that city officials had already decided what they would do with Ewert Park and its pool, and that residents would not have a voice in the process. But he said that concern was mollified by the council’s willingness to hear the options they suggested for the park.
Palmer said the group’s first preference is to keep and renovate the pool.
Barring that, the residents want to have something useful for the community and something visible from heavily traveled Seventh Street that residents could say is “ours,” Palmer said. He also indicated their preference is to maintain something that could educate people about the history of the Black community.
History
Land for Ewert Park was donated for the use of the Black community in 1924 by Paul Ewert and his wife, Sidney.
