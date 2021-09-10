McAuley Catholic High School will hold a banner-raising ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Saturday to honor two former teachers.
Diane "Mary Kent" Davidson served as a math and science teacher, moderator for the junior class, pep club sponsor and adviser for the junior-senior prom. Jim Wyatt served as the head basketball coach and physical education, social studies and drivers education teacher at McAuley from 1963 to 1969.
McAuley’s banners honor those who have left a legacy in the Joplin Area Catholic Schools system. The school is located at 930 Pearl Ave.
