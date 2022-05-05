ANDERSON, Mo. — Area residents will have a chance to step back in time this weekend when volunteers in McDonald County host the sixth annual New Bethel Heritage Festival.
The living history event, complete with a variety of demonstrations based on life in rural Missouri in the late 1800s, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the New Bethel School northwest of Anderson.
Historians and volunteers will dress in period clothing and provide hands-on demonstrations of blacksmiths, potter's wheels, log-sawing, cooking, washboard laundry, pumping water and more.
Jeannie Wheatley, a weaver from Northeast Oklahoma, will demonstrate the flax weaving process from start to finish. Cheryl Franklin, with Ozarks Homesteading, will demonstrate making lye soap. Victoria and Marlene Almeter will showcase Dutch oven cooking.
Karen Almeter, president of the New Bethel School Preservation Association, said the goal of the event is to showcase old-time skills along with hands-on participation.
“With most activities, we will encourage participation by the public,” Almeter said. “We hope to enable people to be exposed to skills they may need someday if there’s a large-scale power outage.”
Organizers also plan to host a general store, allowing guests to purchase an assortment of handmade crafts and old-fashioned items such as prairie sunbonnets, aprons, clothespin bags, pincushions, goat milk soap, beeswax candles and crocheted rugs.
Children will have the opportunity at 11 a.m. to take part in a mock classroom, where lessons in reading and arithmetic will be taught like they were in the 1930s. The lessons, slated to last up to an hour, will include the use of Elson Readers, textbooks published in the 1930s.
The south classroom, the larger of the two rooms in the school, has been refurbished with antique desks, a chalkboard, a pull-down map and an upright piano. It once hosted classes for students in the fifth through eighth grades.
Lee Ann Sours and Friends will provide live music with their bluegrass, folk and gospel tunes. Sours is a Neosho-based musician. Andy and Laura James will bring a cart pulled by miniature horses, giving children a chance to take a ride.
Contests during the event include a competition to see how fast a person can fill a bucket of water using the hand water pump. Another will focus on how fast a person or team of people can saw a log using antique crosscut and bow saws.
All demonstrations will be provided free of charge. A pay-by-donation lunch of pulled pork will be available.
School history
The New Bethel School was one of many two-room schoolhouses that once populated McDonald County. It provided classes for children through eighth grade within walking distance from 1915 to 1948.
In 2011, a group of volunteers, led by Karen Almeter, developed a nonprofit organization and purchased the school, which was in terrible condition. Since then, the organization has refurbished and restored the facility, breathing new life into the school.
Almeter said she became interested in preserving the school because it was near her home.
“I always had a vision of children in the school again, learning, laughing and playing,” Almeter said.
In February, organizers hosted an all-day session for area home-schoolers, giving them a chance to learn lessons in a historical setting. Many students, she said, wore period clothing and brought their meals in lunch buckets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.