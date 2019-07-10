GOODMAN, Mo. — A 6-year-old girl was electrocuted Tuesday when she tried to use a vacuum to inflate her swimming pool, according to McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall.
Hall identified the girl as Anastasia Edmonds.
He said authorities were called to the girl's home on Splitlog Road, outside of Goodman, but emergency responders were unable to revive her. He said the girl's parents had performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation when they found her and called 911.
In addition to the sheriff's department, the McDonald County coroner, prosecuting attorney’s office and the Missouri Department of Social Services are working jointly in an investigation of the death, the sheriff said.
