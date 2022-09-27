mchs theatre

McDonald County High School thespians rehearse their roles for the upcoming MCHS production of "It's a Small World" at the new McDonald County Little Theatre. Pictured (from left): Rylee Patterson, Kaydience Richie and Hunter Cheek. GLOBE | LAURIE SISK

There's a new theater in McDonald County.

A former shop space in the high school has been transformed into a little theater and has finally opened for performances.

In fact, students there are using their first performances to pay tribute to a famous Hollywood character actor and McDonald County native — Dabbs Greer.

Learn more about the theater and upcoming shows in a story from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.

We'll also bring you:

  • The latest tasty recipes from food columnists Amanda Stone and Cheryle Finley.
  • Details about a grant awarded to the Missouri Southern State University dental hygiene program.
  • The next question asked of our three 7th Congressional District candidates, this one focusing on the public education system.

Have a nice Tuesday evening.

