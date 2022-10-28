ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County High School on Wednesday held an all-school assembly at its football field — also known as the Field of Flags — to designate a portion of Missouri highways 76 and 71 in honor of a fallen solider, Christopher Marion.
A McDonald County graduate and former JROTC member, Marion was killed in 2006 in Iraq.
He is the son of Velma and Walter Wood and the late Roy Marion, all of Pineville.
Marion graduated in 2005 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was assigned to the 101 st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. His younger brother, Kevin, also enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Iraq.
Christopher was killed, along with three other members of his unit, by a roadside bomb on Feb. 22, 2006, at the age of 20, near Hawijah, Iraq.
The assembly began with a prayer and then a presentation of the colors by the local American Legion Post.
As hundreds of students and community members removed their hats and stood in silent reverence, the McDonald County High School band played the national anthem.
Among the speakers at the event was former Vice Principal Kim Harrell, who remembered Marion.
“I want each of you to take 30 seconds to think about what your definition of what a hero is," Harrell said.
He referenced amazing feats of athleticism at the school over the years and noted that those individuals may be considered heroes, and went on to note that Marion marched in the high school band on the same field where the event was being held.
“One day we were talking early in his senior year, and I asked him what he thought about doing when he graduated,” Harrell said. “He said he hadn’t thought about it much. And I reminded him that May comes up on you pretty quick your senior year.”
It would be two weeks later that Marion would give Harrell his answer.
“I want to join the military and maybe then I could learn a trade and have a way to go to college,” Marion told Harrell.
JROTC Capt. Eric Corcoran remembers Marion from his days as an Army recruiter.
“I didn’t know Chris very well but what I did know was that he was a good kid and a good student,” Corcoran said.
Members of the local JROTC program continued to honor Marion and his family with a wreath laying, a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
State Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, said: “Each year since his death, a ceremony much like this was held to honor Chris. Four years ago, at a ceremony much like this … I was approached after the ceremony by some cadets and leadership asking what it would take to get this highway named in honor of Chris.”
In 2021, the General Assembly approved legislation and it was signed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to create the Army PFC Christopher Marion Memorial Highway. Signs were paid for by donations from Liberty Utilities, New-Mac Electric, American Legion Post 392 and Ozark Funeral Home.
Harrell said: “Forty years ago, (we) missed a field goal and lost a football game. Life goes on. Oscar Ortiz gets pinned, he’s a second-place finisher and that is still pretty doggone good, but life goes on. Guys, for Chris Marion, life didn’t go on. He paid the ultimate sacrifice for me, for you, his family, his friends, and his country … Now if there’s not a better definition of a hero than that … I don’t know what is.
“That is the type of person Chris was. He always put others before himself and I hope when you drive this highway … and someday your child or grandchild asks about that sign, that you can say he was a hero.”
