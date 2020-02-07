PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation this morning into a shooting that left one man dead. A suspect is in custody.
According to a statement from Michael Hall, sheriff, issued late Thursday, the department learned about a possible homicide in the southern part of the county early Thursday and determined that a male had been shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with some friends. The suspect also forced others to drive down a county road where the body was dumped.
The name of the victim has not been released. The body has been turned over to the McDonald County Coroner and an autopsy is planned.
The suspect, who was arrested Thursday, was being held pending formal criminal charges.
